Oscilloscope Market Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies 2013 – 2019

Oscilloscope is an electronic instrument used for observing constant varying voltage. The observation is done usually as two dimensional plot of one or more than one signal which is represented as function of time. It is commonly used for displaying and analyzing the waveform of electric signals. Oscilloscope has various applications including time and voltage measurement, differential measurement, bandwidth measurement, phase and rise time and others. Oscilloscopes are used for special purposes also as analyzing automotive ignition system. It is widely used in medical for displaying the heartbeat waveform.

Oscilloscope is one of the major product in test and measurement industries. The Oscilloscope market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth with a double digit increase in CAGR by the year 2019. The key drivers in oscilloscope market includes product efficiency and reliability with capability of digital oscilloscope to store more number of signals. Limited screen display is one of the factor restraining the market growth. The market is having opportunity in industries such as consumer electronics and life sciences.

The developers for the instrument are looking for innovations on the existing specification of the device and an instrument with more bandwidth is expected to be designed. The market for oscilloscope can be segmented on the basis of type, end users and geography. By type the market can be segmented as traditional oscilloscope, software defined oscilloscope, cathode ray oscilloscope (CRO), Dual beam oscilloscope, analog storage oscilloscope, Digital oscilloscope and others. By end users the market can be segmented as medicines, science, telecommunication, engineering and others. By geography the market can be segmented as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.

Some of the key market players in the industry are Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., Teledyne LeCroy Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH and Co., Yokogawa Electric, Fluke Corp, ZTEC Instruments, GW Instek and many others.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

