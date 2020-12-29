Container Glass Market 2020 size & share to gain significant revenue by 2030

The demand for container glass has witnessed a huge demand in recent years as the focus towards sustainability has intensified. Container glass is used for making glass containers, which are ideal for storing perishable goods as well as nonperishable ones.

In recent years, the growing effort to reduce plastic consumption has fueled the demand for container glass. Awareness about plastic overflowing at landfills and choking the seabed have created a shift in consumption patterns.

Thus, a consumers tend to opt for bottles and other containers that are made of glass instead of plastic. Furthermore, easy recyclability of glass and its lesser carbon footprint have also prompted any end users to opt for container glass for storing items instead of its cheaper alternatives.

Longer Shelf Life and Uncompromised Quality of Contents Fuels Market Demand

The global container glass market is seen to be pacing ahead as glass remains non-reactive to the contents stored in it. Furthermore, it also extends the shelf life of the contents, keeping the stored product safe for a longer period of time.

Container glass is also known to remain intact in its shape, color, and design, which makes it an ideal choice for packaging solutions. All of these properties has made it an evident choice for packaging of food and beverages.

The increasing consumptions of sauces and condiments has upped the demand for container glass as it is suitable packaging solutions. Focus on design and printing to container glass attractive has also given the market a definitive boost.

Pharmaceuticals Industry to Remain Key Consumer of Container Glass

Container glass is used to predominantly by the pharmaceutical industry to store medicines. Syrups are extensively stored in bottles made of container glass as these are nonreactive in nature.

The impermeable nature of glass makes it the perfect option to store liquids. Furthermore, it retains the shape despite exposure to heat or cold, ensuring the contents in the bottle are not compromised.

Container glass is also used by pharmaceutical industry as it ensures the flavor of the syrup does not change during its lifetime.

With growing number of incidences of cough, cold, and common flu physicians are prescribing syrups. This has directly impacted the sales of medicines in a positive way. Thus, the container glass market is expected to see a huge opportunity in the pharmaceutical industry as the cases of common cold remain on the rise.

Container Glass Emerges as Essential Material for Packaging Alcoholic Beverages

Container glass has a huge opportunity in bottling of alcoholic beverages. The unprecedented sale alcoholic beverages across the globe has given this market a lucrative chance to build a steady revenue stream.

The nature of glass to remain impermeable to CO2 and O2 makes it an obvious choice for storing alcohol. Furthermore, plastic bottles tend of warp pasteurization, while glass bottles keep the contents intact. Plastic also tends to leach if alcohol is stored in it for a longer duration. This compromises the shelf life of the drink impacting sales and safety.

In recent years, the rise of food and beverage industry has upped the demand for alcohol, which has encouraged the container glass market to keep up. Analysts also point out that mushrooming breweries across the globe have had a positive impact on the demand for container glass as it ideal choice for microbrewers to store alcohol.

Increasing sale of wine has also been a prominent reason for the container glass market to flourish in recent years. Wine makers across the globe are opting for container glass for storing wines as they prevent the product from oxidation. Thus, high consumption of wine will have a positive influence on the overall market, predicts FMI.

Uptake of Cosmetics for Better Skincare Prompts Sales

Creams, lotions, and perfumes are typically packaged in bottles and containers of glass for increasing the aesthetic appeal. The use of container bottles is especially high in the cosmetic industry as it adds to the product’s value.

Compatibility of glass with product contents is projected bode well for the market in the coming years. Eco-friendly nature of glass has remained its consistent selling point in recent years as buyers are focused on making sustainable choices. Furthermore, perfumes have traditionally been packed in glass bottles, which has been a steady source of revenue for the market.

Analysts at Future Market Insights predict that demand for cosmetics, driven by rise of influencers dictating the beauty norms, will encourage sale of container glass for packaging of a wide range of cosmetics.

Asia Pacific to Witness a Surge in Demand as Region Boasts Growing Consumer Pool

North America container glass market is projected to hold a dominant share in the coming years due to a booming food & beverage and cosmetics industry.

Strong presence of major food & beverage brands in the region are expected to push packaging companies to innovate product offerings. An advanced pharmaceutical sector, stringent regulatory framework, and adoption of containers glass in hospitals and laboratories are anticipated to have a positive effect on the overall growth of the market.

Analysts also anticipate that Asia Pacific market for container glass will witness a remarkable growth rate due to presence of leading pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturers. Increasing FDI in developing economies of India and China, low cost of labor, and existence of manufacturing facilties is projected to ensure steady regional growth for container glass market.

Business expansion through collaborations to increase the global footprint will be a key strategy used by players in the market. For instance, in 2019, Piramal Glass Ltd. invested US$ 16 Mn in Kosamba, its India-based container glassmaking site to add three more production lines in order to meet the soaring demand.

