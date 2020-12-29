New release: 3D Printing In Construction Market to grow reach a value of expected to reach ~US$ 38.4 Bn by 2027 from ~US$ 18.2 Mn by 2027, globally, at ~10% CAGR

This extensively researched report presentation on Digital Transformation Of Maritime Freight Market is designed to appropriately address a slew of vital market relevant information such as the impact of the global economy in harnessing optimistic returns. The report also closely follows the advances across multiple demographics and similar markets and their potential in intensifying the competition in Digital Transformation Of Maritime Freight Market. This decisive research output evaluates the market through the forecast span, extending from 2020-2026, besides also investing in decoding crucial milestone developments during the historical years that significantly shaped ensuing market growth prognosis.

Some of Following Top Market Players Profile Included in This Report: Syntel Inc. ,Hexaware Technologies,ABB Ltd.,Tech Mahindra Limited,Kintetsu World Express, Inc,Advantech Co., Ltd.,Mindtree Ltd.,DigiLogistics Technology Ltd.,Partner Tech Corp,3GTMS, Inc.,4flow AG,Logistic Solutions, Inc.

Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market: Company Profile Snapshot

IBM Corporation: Founded in 1911, IBM Corporation is a prominent player in the field of cognitive solutions and cloud platforms. The company was founded as Computing-Tabulating-Recording (CTR), and was renamed as ‘International Business Machines’ in 1924. IBM manufactures and markets computer hardware, middleware, and software. It also provides hosting and consulting services in diverse fields, ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. Currently, it is working with Maersk Line to provide solutions related to the digital transformation of maritime freight.

SAP SE: Founded in 1972, SAP SE is a leading global player in the field of software and software-related services. The company provides advisory services, support and success plans, premium engagements, cloud services, and implementation services. Based on market capitalization, SAP is the third-largest independent software manufacturer in the world, and has 130 regional offices, globally.

What to Expect from the Report

• A thorough study of dynamic segmentation of the Digital Transformation Of Maritime Freight Market.

• A complete analysis of the Digital Transformation Of Maritime Freight Market.

• A holistic review of the vital market alterations and developments.

• Concrete and tangible alterations in market dynamics.

• Notable growth friendly activities of leading players.

• A complete review of historical, current as well as potential foreseeable growth projections concerning volume and value.

Segment Assessment: Digital Transformation Of Maritime Freight Market

In this dedicated section of the report, readers are presented with decisive clarity towards highlighting the most effective segment that enables heavy revenue flow. Relevant details about other market segments are also discussed in the report to derive logical conclusions about the most prominent segments in Digital Transformation Of Maritime Freight Market.

Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market in Brief

The digital transformation of maritime freight market is projected to register a CAGR of ~10% between 2019 and 2027. The market is projected to be driven by increasing levels of trade across the globe.

The global digital transformation of maritime freight market is expected to reach ~US$ 38.4 Bn by 2027 from ~US$ 18.2 Mn in 2019. Fewer technologically-advanced vendors in the shipping industry is expected to boost the global digital transformation of maritime freight market.

The digital transformation of maritime freight market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by North America.

North America remains the dominant leader in the global digital transformation of maritime freight market, with revenue in 2019 estimated to reach ~US$ 6.6 Bn. Increase in the number of trade agreements as well as increased importance of technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence for the better and flexible management of trade have led to the rise in the demand for digital transformation of maritime freight.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This intensively researched report presentation has been prepared in real time parlance, rendering substantial attention towards COVID-19 outbreak that has lately wreaked unprecedented damage across industries, stagnating growth.

The Report Address the Following Concerns in Detail

The current and historical scenarios widespread in Digital Transformation Of Maritime Freight Market

Briefs readers on the emergence of new service and product portfolios inclusive of technological milestones

The report sets near-perfect estimations of the Digital Transformation Of Maritime Freight Market encapsulating market dimensions as well as segment potential

The various objectives systematically sectioned in the report based on long and short term priorities

A rundown across multiple market growth catalysts that influence sustainability and growth in Digital Transformation Of Maritime Freight Market.

An assessment of budding opportunities as well as growth hotspots across regions and countries alike

A systematic guide of the various marketing strategies adopted by market players in the interest of market expansion and growth sustainability.

Regional and Country-wise Analysis: Digital Transformation Of Maritime Freight Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Besides an in-depth analysis of the leading players, this section of the report also includes relevant details about certain market drivers and growth factors. The report, therefore, gives a tour of the thriving market scenario, demand and supply analysis, technological milestones.

