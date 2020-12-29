Consumer Robotics Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2014 – 2020

The consumer robotics market has achieved significant recognition in the past few years in line with the growing popularity of robotic automation. Consumer task robots mimic human actions to perform tasks in the same way a human performs. The use of robotics in consumer tasks helps in achieving time, cost and comfort related benefits. Moreover, reduction in efforts and increased peace of mind are among other consumer benefits that this technology offers. The key components used in consumer robotics include processors, software, microcontrollers, sensors, actuators, cameras, displays, manipulators, power supplies, communication technologies, mobile platforms, balls and legs many among others.

The major trends that have supported the development of consumer robots on a large scale include advancements in artificial intelligence and navigation systems, ubiquity of the internet and rise of hand-held computing devices such as smartphones, tablets and smart watches. Mobile hardware and software possesses the ability to control consumer robots and thus, a large number of computing tasks can be outsourced to these devices. Moreover, assistive intelligence in the form of cutting-edge mobile services is also complementing the development of consumer robots. These services incorporate similar problem solving skills and can be used to automate various consumer activities such as vacuuming, cleaning dirty kitchen floors, entertainment among others. The global robotics market is experiencing sudden shifts towards consumer and office application in contrast to its industrial and logistic uses.

Consumer robots facilitates human in a way that makes humans capable of creating and controlling machines that are faster, smarter and more resilient than humans. Any kind of dull, dirty or dangerous task can be accomplished using robots. This is one of the major factors driving the adoption of this technology in the consumer segment. While the market for consumer robots is growing, safety concerns regarding inaccuracies in the operation of robots are holding back the market. These inaccuracies may be the result of human intervention during the operation of robot. On the contrary, the benefits associated with the use of robots over manual operations offer immense growth opportunities in the coming years.

Consumer robotics market can be segmented based on end-use, components, industry verticals and geography. Based on end-use, the market can be segmented into task robots, entertainment robots, security and surveillance robots, personal robots and educational robots. Based on components, the market can be segments into processors, software, microcontrollers, sensors, displays, cameras, actuators, power supplies, manipulators, communications technologies, mobile platforms, mobile robots, wheels, legs, ball, hopping, walking and other mobility options, outdoor water locomotion, outdoor land locomotion, locomotion for flying through the air. Based on industry verticals, the market can be segmented into consumer robotics segment, Telepresence robots, educational robotics kits, UAVs, healthcare robotics and industrial robotics.

Some of the key vendors operating in the consumer robotic marketplace include Bossa Nova Robotics, Grishin Robotics, Ecovacs, Hasbro, iRobot, Hoaloha Robotics, Lego Education, RoboDynamics, Neato Robotics, Samsung Electronics, Toyota, Sharp TechJect Inc., Willow Garage, WowWee Group Limited and other Telepresence Robot Companies and semiconductor vendors.