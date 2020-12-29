Wellness Tourism Market Outlook: Poised For a Strong Growth till 2025

Latest released the research study on Global Wellness Tourism Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Wellness Tourism Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Wellness Tourism. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Expedia Group (United States),Booking Holdings (United States),Travel Leaders Group (United States),Ayurva Traveller (Sri Lanka),Spa Wellness Travel (Australia),Spirit Tours (United States),Bamba Experience (Mexico),Well Traveled (United States),Spirit Journeys (United Kingdom),Odyssey Tours & Travels (India).

What is Wellness Tourism Market?

Wellness tourism is travel associated with the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing oneâ€™s personal wellbeing. Wellness tourism is the powerful intersection of two large and growing industries: tourism industry & wellness industry. Preferences have rapidly gone mainstream over the decade, as consumers try to stave off chronic disease and deteriorating mental health associated with an increasingly sedentary, unhealthy, digitized, and stressful lifestyle. Most people who enjoy a wellness vacation are repeat customers because it satisfies them in a way that no other holiday does. Spending globally by wellness travelers is distributed among many segments of the tourism industry, from food and lodging to activities, excursions, shopping, and other services. Because wellness travelers tend to be high-spenders and favor experiences that are authentic and unique, there is less pressure for destinations to engage in a â€œrace to the bottomâ€ strategy that competes on price and quantity. Spa tourism remains a significant and high-growth segment in wellness tourism.

Market Influencing Trends:

Regions Are Prioritizing the Wellbeing of Their Residents and Their Environment to Create Their Own Unique Wellness Value Proposition and Brand

Market Drivers:

Fast Growing Tourism Segment Owing To Increased Affordability of Flights & Travel Options

Growing Consumer Desire to Adopt a Wellness Lifestyle

Restraints that are major highlights:

Irritating Behaviour from the Local Public towards Foreign Visitors

Opportunities

Consumer Evolution and Rising Focus On Holistic Health & Prevention

Changing Lifestyle Trends Are Driving an Exponential Growth of Consumer Interest in All Things Related To Wellness

The Global Wellness Tourism Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Domestic Trip, International Trip), Activities Offered (Spas, Meditation, Yoga, Ayurveda Retreats, Nordic Wellness, Climatic Health Resorts, Hot Springs, Sand Baths, Others), Traveller (Primary, Secondary)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Wellness Tourism Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



