School Bus Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Starcraft Bus, Girardin Minibus, Lion Electric

What is School Bus Market?

School buses are the mode of mass transit used for transporting students from one place to the others. These buses are either owned or rented by school authorities. The design for school buses differ from buses used in public transportation as enhanced safety is the key consideration taken into account while manufacturing school buses. Of late, manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing electric powered school buses to curb the emission which in turn is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for various stakeholders involved. In this regard, recently in July 2019, California Energy Commission was awarded approximately USD 70 million to replace over 200 diesel school buses with electric buses. Other regions across the globe are expected to follow the similar suit as vehicle emission norms tightened.

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Electric School Buses

Increasing Trends of Mass Transit to Save Fuel and Reduce Emission

Market Drivers:

Rise in Number of School Buses Owing to Growing Expenditure by Government to Promote Education

Focus on Retrofitting of Existing School Buses

Restraints that are major highlights:

Availability of Alternate School Transportation System

Lack of Proper Charging Infrastructure for Electric School Buses

Opportunities

Introduction of Alternative Fuel Powered School Bus Amid Growing Need to Curb Emission

Growing Focus on Modernizing School Transportation

The Global School Bus Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (AC, Non-AC), Power Train (Diesel Fuel, Gasoline, Hybrid-electric, Battery-powered), Seating Capacity (< 10, 10-50, < 50), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global School Bus Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global School Bus Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

