Global Online Gambling Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Now Available at Researchmoz.us

The global online gambling market is expected to reach US$90.36 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR 11.50% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth in the market was supported by factors like rising internet users, increasing use of smartphones, rising economic growth, surging demand for sports and rising adoption of blockchain technology. The online gambling market is expected to experience certain trends like increasing demand for smartwatch devices, rising adoption of virtual reality and increasing digitalization. The market is also expected to face certain challenges such as surge in frauds, addiction of online gambling and physical & psychological effects of online gambling.

The global online gambling market by type can be segmented as follows: sports betting, casinos, poker and bingo. In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by sports betting, followed by casinos, poker and bingo. The global online gambling market by device can be segmented as follows: mobile, desktop and tab. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by mobile, followed by desktop and tab. The market by regulation can be segmented as follows: unregulated, regulated and regulating. In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by unregulated, followed by regulated.

Get Free Research PDF Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2735796

In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by Europe, followed by Asia Pacific, North America and Middle East. Growth in the Europe market was supported by rising use of smartphones and increasing digitalization.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global online gambling market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets i.e. Europe, Asia Pacific, North America & Middle East have been analyzed along with country analysis of UK, Spain, Italy and the US.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (William Hill, GVC Holdings, Flutter Entertainment, Kindred Group, 888 Holdings and Betsson) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Online Gambling Companies

Technology Providers

End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Purchase Reports at Discounted Prices!!! Offer Valid Till Midnight!!!

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Gambling

1.2 Online Gambling

1.3 Forms of Online Gambling

1.4 Pros of Online Gambling

1.5 Cons of Online Gambling

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Shutdown of Land-Based Casinos

2.3 Global Prevalence of COVID-19

2.4 Impact on Online Traffic

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Online Gambling Market by Value

3.2 Global Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Online Gambling Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Online Sports Betting Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Online Sports Betting Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Online Sports Betting Market by Type

3.3.4 Global Online Casino Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Online Casino Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 Global Online Poker Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Online Poker Market Forecast by Value

3.3.8 Global Online Bingo Market by Value

3.3.9 Global Online Bingo Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Online Gambling Market by Device

3.4.1 Global Mobile Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

3.4.2 Global Desktop Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Tab Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Online Gambling Market by Regulation

3.6 Global Online Gambling Market by Region

4. Regional Market

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 Europe Online Gambling Market by Value

4.1.2 Europe Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 Europe Online Gambling Market by Type

4.1.4 Europe Online Gambling Market by Device

4.1.5 UK Online Gambling Market by Value

4.1.6 UK Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.1.7 Spain Online Gambling Market by Value

4.1.8 Spain Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.1.9 Italy Online Gambling Market by Value

4.1.10 Italy Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Online Gambling Market by Value

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Online Gambling Market by Value

4.3.2 North America Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 The US Online Gambling Market by Value

4.3.4 The US Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.3.5 The US Online Gambling Market by Type

4.3.6 The US Online Gambling Market Value by Type

4.3.7 The US Online Gambling Market Value Forecast by Type

4.4 Middle East

4.4.1 Middle East Online Gambling Market by Value

4.4.2 Middle East Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.5 ROW

4.5.1 ROW Online Gambling Market by Value

4.5.2 ROW Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

Direct Purchase This Report Now @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=2735796&licType=S

About ResearchMoz:

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact: Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Browse More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/

Thanks for reading this article. You can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

STAY HOME!! STAY SAFE!!