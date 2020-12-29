Global Dialysis Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

The global dialysis market is estimated to reach US$127.4 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.29% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as higher prevalence among aging population, increasing diabetic population, rising healthcare spending and increasing cases of ESRD are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by high treatment costs, stringent regulations and rising kidney transplantation procedures. A few notable trends include rising demand for home dialysis, favorable reimbursement structure, technological advancements and preference of dialysis treatment over transplant.

The global dialysis market is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The global dialysis market is highly dominated by hemodialysis owing to preference for dialysis treatment over transplant, rising prevalence of kidney diseases and rising number of dialysis centers.

The global dialysis market is expected to grow in future due to growing number of patients suffering from diabetes, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness regarding kidney diseases. In terms of geographical areas, North America and Europe are major contributors to the global dialysis market supported by growing cases of end-stage renal diseases and surge in funding for the development of new products with advanced technology.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global dialysis market, segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

The major regional markets (North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, DaVita Inc., Baxter International Inc., B.Braun , Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nipro Corporation)are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Dialysis Products Manufacturers

Dialysis Services Providers

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

1.2 End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)

1.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Dialysis Methods

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.2 Rise in Unemployment

2.3 Decline in Global Trade

2.4 Decline in Industrial Production

2.5 Accelerating Global Poverty

3. Global Dialysis Market Analysis

3.1 Global Dialysis Market by Value

3.2 Global Dialysis Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Dialysis Market by Product & Services

3.3.1 Global Dialysis Services Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Dialysis Services Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Dialysis Product Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Dialysis Product Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Dialysis Patients

3.5 Global Dialysis Market by Segment

3.5.1 Global Hemodialysis Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 Global Peritoneal Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Dialysis Patients by Segment

3.6.1 Global Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Patients

3.7 Global Dialysis Market by End Use

3.8 Global Dialysis Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Dialysis Market Forecast by Value

4.1.2 North America Dialysis Patients

4.2 Asia Pacific

4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dialysis Market Forecast by Value

4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dialysis Patients

4.3 EMEA

4.3.1 EMEA Dialysis Market Forecast by Value

4.3.2 EMEA Dialysis Patients

Continue…

