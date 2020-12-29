Dyslipidemia Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Dyslipidemia is a condition caused by the abnormal fluctuation in the levels of cholesterol as well as lipoproteins such as High Density Lipoprotein (HDL) and Low Level Lipoprotein (LDL). Besides tagging them as an important component of the living cells, their existence in escalated levels can increase the risk of getting a heart attack or any other major health issue.

Dyslipidemia is segmented into two major types on the basis of their causes 1.) Primary dyslipidemia and 2.) Secondary dyslipidemia. The Primary dyslipidemia is caused by the genetic factors whilst lifestyle factors or other medical conditions that interfere with blood lipid levels over time are the reasons behind econdary

dyslipidemia.

The treatment for dyslipidemia varies depending on the severity. Initial medications such as statins are recommended as first-line treatment of severe dyslipidemia, along with lifestyle changes including exercise, diet control, maintaining a healthy body weight are also suggested in order to have an effective hold on the disease.

The DelveInsight Dyslipidemia epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Dyslipidemia disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Dyslipidemia in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Key Highlights Of The Report

According to the CDC, in 2015–2016, in the US, more than about 12% (29 million) of adults age 20 and older had total cholesterol higher than 240 mg/dL (95 million had it >200mg/dL), and more than 18% had high-density lipoprotein (HDL, or good) cholesterol levels less than 40 mg/dL. It also states that, 7% of US children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 have high total cholesterol.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, females are affected more as compared to males, in the case of Dyslipidemia.

According to the study published by Brian et al., in 2011-2012, approximately one in five children and adolescents aged 8 to 17 years had an adverse lipid concentration of TC, HDL-C, or non-HDL-C, and slightly more than 1 in 10 had either borderline high or high BP. The prevalence of dyslipidemia modestly decreased between 1999-2000 and 2011-2012, but either high or borderline high BP remained stable.

Dyslipidemia Epidemiology

Scope of the Report

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Dyslipidemia Dyslipidemia Disease Background and Overview Dyslipidemia Patient Journey Dyslipidemia Epidemiology and Patient Population Dyslipidemia Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Dyslipidemia Dyslipidemia Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

Latest BioPharma Blog and Articles

