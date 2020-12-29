Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

According to the UNC Kidney Center, Thrombotic Microangiopathy is a pattern of damage that can occur in the smallest blood vessels inside the body’s vital organs – most commonly the kidney and brain.

It is often regarded as TMA and is characterized by microangiopathic hemolytic anemia, thrombocytopenia and microthrombi leading to ischemic tissue injury. Though rare, TMA are life-threatening conditions that require urgent management.

Diagnosis of TMA requires blood tests to confirm red blood cell destruction, the presence of schistocytes on blood smears, and organ damage that can be attributed to the TMA. Typical organ damage includes very high blood pressure (malignant hypertension), kidney injury, abdominal pain, diarrhea, stroke, confusion, heart injury, and eye damage. Plasma Exchange is effective therapy for TTP, and patients are usually treated with a combination of plasma exchange and immune suppression including corticosteroids. For aHUS, patients are treated with an intravenous medication that blocks the complement system. For other diseases that cause TMA, the treatment focuses on managing the underlying disease.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/thrombotic-microangiopathy-tma-market

DelveInsight’s “Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Market Key Facts

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), The current rate of occurrence for TTP is about 3.7 cases per million people each year.

is about 3.7 cases per million people each year. According to the study by Schonermarck et al. (n.d.), titled “Relative incidence of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura and haemolytic uraemic syndrome in clinically suspected cases of thrombotic microangiopathy”, Atypical haemolytic uraemic syndrome (aHUS) was diagnosed with a relative incidence of 61%, whereas TTP, STEC-HUS and other were diagnosed in 13%, 6% and 20% of patients respectively.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, TTP is more common in women with a 2:1 female to male predominance.

Key Benefits of Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Market Report

Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) market report provides an in-depth analysis of Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Market trends & developments , key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) market in the upcoming years.

The Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) market report covers Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Market

The market size of Thrombotic Microangiopathy is anticipated to increase during the study period, 2017–2030 owing to the increasing incident population of Thrombotic Microangiopathy patients in the 7MM, along with expected entry of the emerging therapies.

The Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Epidemiology

According to the study by Arnold et al. (2017), “Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) are primary forms of thrombotic microangiopathies. The incidence of TTP in adults is about 3 per 1 000 000,2 and the incidence of HUS in children is about 3 per 100 000.”

The Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Some of the key players in the Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) market includes

Omeros

Akari Therapeutics

Alnylam Pharmaceutical

Ablynx

Shire

And many others.

Drugs Covered

Cemdisiran

OMS721

Coversin

And others.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/thrombotic-microangiopathy-tma-market

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Market Overview at a Glance Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Disease Background and Overview Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Patient Journey Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Epidemiology and Patient Population Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Treatment Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Marketed Products Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Emerging Therapies Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Market. Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Market Drivers Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

Related Reports

Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) – Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) – Pipeline Insights, 2020

Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Thrombotic Microangiopathy (TMA) market.

Latest BioPharma Blog and Articles

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

https://www.delveinsight.com/

Connect With Us at:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Latest Biopharma & Healthcare Blogs:

BioPharma Blogs

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/thrombotic-microangiopathy-tma-market

