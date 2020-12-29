Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) is a distinct type of “inherited optic atrophies” or “hereditary optic neuropathies.” It refers to optic nerve dysfunction due to point mutations in the mitochondrial DNA and is transmitted in non-mendelian patterns.

The primary cell type lost in LHON is the retinal ganglion cell, which is highly susceptible to disrupted ATP production and oxidative stress. Inheritance of LHON follows the mitochondrial genetics, and it has a highly variable clinical phenotype, as other genetic and environmental factors also play a role.

LHON is maternally inherited, and both male and female offspring can inherit the mutation, yet 50% of males and only 10% of females experience vision loss. Also, it has been hypothesized that there is a recessive X-linked susceptibility gene that works in concert with the mitochondrial mutation, which could explain the male predominance among carriers who lose vision.

The prevalence of LHON is found to be around 1/50,000 people worldwide.

The disease affects approximately 10,000 people in the United States and can lead to legal blindness.

The prevalence of LHON has been well established in Northern European populations with figures ranging from 1/30,000 to 1/50,000.

Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) is estimated to be the most frequent mitochondrial disease with a prevalence ranging from 1/27,000 in North East England to 1/45,000 in a meta-analysis of reports in the European population.

Estimated annual incident cases of LHON during 2014, based on a nationwide questionnaire survey in Japan, was approximately 120 cases, and 93.2% were males.

Some of the key companies in the Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) Market includes:

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

GenSight

Stealth BioTherapeutics

And many others

Drugs Covered

Raxone

GS010

Elamipretide

And others.

