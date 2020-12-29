December 29, 2020

Global Personal Travel Insurance Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: Allianz, AIG, Munich RE, Generali, Tokio Marine, etc. | InForGrowth

Personal Travel Insurance Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Personal Travel Insurance market for 2020-2025.

The “Personal Travel Insurance Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Personal Travel Insurance industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

  • Allianz
  • AIG
  • Munich RE
  • Generali
  • Tokio Marine
  • Sompo Japan
  • CSA Travel Protection
  • AXA
  • Pingan Baoxian
  • Mapfre Asistencia
  • USI Affinity
  • Seven Corners
  • Hanse Merkur
  • MH Ross
  • STARR.

    Market Segmentation:

    By Product Type:

  • Single Trip Coverage
  • Annual Multi Trip Coverage
  • Other

    On the basis of the end users/applications,

  • Insurance Intermediaries
  • Insurance Company
  • Bank
  • Insurance Broker
  • Others

    Impact of COVID-19:

    Personal Travel Insurance Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Personal Travel Insurance industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Personal Travel Insurance market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    Reasons to Get this Report:

    • Personal Travel Insurance market opportunities and identify large possible modules according to comprehensive volume and value assessment.
    • The report is created in a way that assists pursuers to get a complete Personal Travel Insurance understanding of the general market scenario and also the essential industries.
    • This report includes a detailed overview of Personal Travel Insurance market trends and more in-depth research.
    • Market landscape, current market trends, and shifting Personal Travel Insurance technologies which may be helpful for the businesses that are competing in this market.

    Industrial Analysis of Personal Travel Insurance Market:

    Study on Table of Contents:

    • Personal Travel Insurance Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2015-2020)
    • Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Competition by Manufacturers
    • Global Personal Travel Insurance Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2015-2020)
    • Global Personal Travel Insurance Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2015-2020)
    • Global Personal Travel Insurance Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
    • Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Analysis by Application
    • Global Personal Travel InsuranceManufacturers Profiles/Analysis
    • Personal Travel Insurance Manufacturing Cost Analysis
    • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
    • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
    • Market Effect Factors Analysis
    • Global Personal Travel Insurance Market Forecast (2020-2025)
    • Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer.

