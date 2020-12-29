Genital Warts Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Genital warts (also known as anogenital warts, condylomata acuminata, condylomas) are benign proliferative lesions caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) types 6 and 11, which are found in >95% of lesions.

Clinical diagnosis of GW is based on the appearance of warts, whereas histopathological diagnosis is not routinely indicated. Nucleic Acid Amplification Test for HPV DNA is also recommended. Accurate diagnosis is an essential first step in the treatment of GWs. Also, Pap test, HPV tests and newer technologies like Dermatoscopy are being used.

The current options available for the treatment of GWs are primarily centered upon removal of the warty growth rather than elimination of the underlying viral infection. Common treatments include 1) topical therapeutic agents; 2) physical removal of warts with cryotherapy, electrocautery or lasers; or 3) photodynamic therapy along with vaccines.

DelveInsight’s ‘Genital Warts Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Genital Warts epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Genital Warts epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Genital Warts disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Genital Warts in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Genital Warts epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

According to DelveInsight’s estimate in 2017, there were 794,940 diagnosed incident cases of Genital warts in 7MM.

in 7MM. The United States accounts for the most diagnosed incident cases of Genital Warts among 7MM with 465,000 cases diagnosed in 2017.

among 7MM with 465,000 cases diagnosed in 2017. In the case of EU5 countries, Germany accounted for the most number of diagnosed incident cases of GW.

The incidence of GWs was found to be highest in the age group of 40 years and older population.

was found to be highest in the age group of 40 years and older population. According to DelveInsight’s analysis, female patients are more affected as compared to males, in the case of Genital Warts (GWs)

Genital Warts Epidemiology

The estimates suggest that the current epidemiological trend of Genital Warts is going to continue during the forecast period [2020–2030].

Delveinsight’s Genital Warts epidemiology report provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Genital Warts epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Genital Warts epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognise the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Genital Warts in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Genital Warts.

The report helps to recognise the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Genital Warts patient population.

The Genital Warts report provides a detailed overview explaining Genital Warts causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Genital Warts Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Genital Warts in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Genital Warts epidemiology .

Key Benefit of Genital Warts Epidemiology Report

The Genital Warts Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Genital Warts market

Quantify patient populations in the global Genital Warts market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Genital Warts therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Genital Warts population by its epidemiology

The Genital Warts Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Genital Warts Genital Warts Disease Background and Overview Genital Warts Patient Journey Genital Warts Epidemiology and Patient Population Genital Warts Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Genital Warts Genital Warts Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

