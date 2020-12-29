Hyperhidrosis Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Hyperhidrosis is a condition that causes excessive sweating. Hyperhidrosis is divided into two categories to help clinicians and sufferers understand their cause and then approach treatment. Primary Focal and Secondary Generalized are the subtypes of this condition.

Primary Focal refers to the condition where excessive sweating is not caused by another medical condition or by side-effects of prescribed some medication. This type of sweating is very symmetrical i.e. both sides (left or right) are similarly affected. In this type, sweaty hands, feet, underarms, face or head are the common focal areas and this usually begins in childhood or adolescence, especially hyperhidrosis of the hands and feet. Unlike primary hyperhidrosis, secondary hyperhidrosis is caused by some underlying health issue or a side effect of medication, etc. This type can also be categorized on the basis of the area of involvement (localized or generalized).

DelveInsight’s ‘Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hyperhidrosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Hyperhidrosis epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Hyperhidrosis disease symptoms and causes, along with the risk factors, diagnosis, pathophysiology associated with the disease, and. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Hyperhidrosis in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Hyperhidrosis epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

According to the survey, titled “Epidemiological study and considerations of primary focal hyperhidrosis in Japan: From questionnaire analysis” by Fujimoto et al., primary focal hyperhidrosis involving in certain sites, is higher in male than females.

As per another survey titled “US prevalence of hyperhidrosis and impact on individuals with axillary hyperhidrosis: Results from a national survey” by Strutton et al., approximately 3% of the US population suffer from hyperhidrosis.

As per the article by Hajjar et al., titled, “The Quality of Life and Satisfaction Rate of Patients With Upper Limb Hyperhidrosis Before and After Bilateral Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy”, hyperhidrosis is a functional disorder identified by excessive sweating and its incidence is approximately 1% in any population.

Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Hyperhidrosis epidemiology report provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Hyperhidrosis epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Hyperhidrosis epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognise the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Hyperhidrosis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Hyperhidrosis.

The report helps to recognise the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Hyperhidrosis patient population.

The Hyperhidrosis report provides a detailed overview explaining Hyperhidrosis causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Hyperhidrosis in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Hyperhidrosis epidemiology .

Key Benefit of Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Report

The Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Hyperhidrosis market

Quantify patient populations in the global Hyperhidrosis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Hyperhidrosis therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Hyperhidrosis population by its epidemiology

The Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Hyperhidrosis Hyperhidrosis Disease Background and Overview Hyperhidrosis Patient Journey Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population Hyperhidrosis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Hyperhidrosis Hyperhidrosis Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

