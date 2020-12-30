How to watch Canada vs. Switzerland Live Stream Free on Reddit WJC 2021 ICE Hockey Schedule, Time, NHL Live Watch info from anywhere

Canada’s National Junior Team gets into the back half of its preliminary-round schedule at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, facing off against Switzerland in a meeting of teams going in opposite directions after two games in Group A.

LAST GAME

While it wasn’t the fireworks display it showed in its tournament-opening win, Canada made it back-to-back victories with a nail-biting 3-1 win over Slovakia. Philip Tomasino had a goal and an assist to lead the way, Jordan Spence scored on his first shift of the tournament and Jack Quinn added empty-net insurance for the Canadians, who withstood a spirited effort from the Slovakians to stay perfect.

Switzerland kept it interesting against Finland, but its offensive power outage continued in a 4-1 loss. Attilio Biasca opened the scoring, but the Swiss wasted a terrific 39-save effort from Thibault Fatton, who kept his team within a goal until the Finns counted a pair of power-play markers in the latter half of the third period to seal the victory.

LAST MEETING

Canada got goals from Cody Glass, MacKenzie Entwistle and Noah Dobson to earn a 3-2 win in preliminary-round action at the 2019 World Juniors in Vancouver. Philipp Kurashev scored twice for the Swiss en route to a place on the media all-star team.

As for the Americans, head coach Nate Leaman is expected to tap Dustin Wolf to start again. The Flames prospect has yet to allow a goal after coming on in relief against Russia and posting a 10-save shutout against Austria. He’ll be looking for the same offensive spurt in that game, which included a Matthew Boldy hat trick.

Here’s how to watch Canada and Switzerland face off in Group A action at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

How to watch Canada vs. Switzerland

TV channel (Canada): TSN

TSN Live stream (Canada) : TSN Live

: TSN Live TV channel (USA): NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch Now

Canada vs. Switzerland: When is puck drop?

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 29

Tuesday, Dec. 29 Time: 6 p.m. ET

As we inch closer to Christmas and the start of the 2021 World Junior Championship (WJC), anticipation and excitement are beginning to mount. Hockey has not been on our televisions for almost three months and fans are starting to become anxious. The NHL finally has a target date of Jan 13, but before that happens, we have some junior hockey to watch.

The 2021 tournament is the 45th edition of the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship and it will take place in Alberta within the confines of the Edmonton “bubble” that was established in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs. The festivities will begin on Dec 25 instead of the usual Dec 26 tradition we have grown so accustomed to and conclude with the gold-medal game on Jan 5, 2021. How to watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships live online All of Canada’s games will be played at Edmonton’s Rogers Place. TSN owns exclusive broadcast rights for the World Junior Championship in Canada and will show every game live during the tournament across its various television channels. Canadian viewers can find a live stream for games online at TSN.ca or through the TSN app and TSN Direct. From Thursday, December 25, 2020, to January 5th, 2021, the world’s top Ice Hockey youngsters will battle it out for the right to be called the best in the world. It’s the 14th time in the history of the championship where Canada acts as a host.



2021 WJC Hockey Pools | World Juniors Pools

Like in years past, the lineup for the 2020-21 World Junior Championship consists of two groups of five teams. So, here’s how the groups are formed and the 2021 WJC Hockey full schedule of the tournament: POOL A POOL B Canada (CAN) United States (USA) Finland (FIN) Russia (RUS) Switzerland (SUI) Sweden (SWE) Slovakia (SVK) Czech Republic (CZE) Germany Austria The 2021 WJC was scheduled to be played in the cities of Edmonton and Red Deer before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the hockey world a few months ago. Now it will all happen within the same “bubble” that boasted a grand total of zero cases during the playoffs that were played in August and September. The same rules that were successful in the NHL will be replicated in the 2021 WJC.



Full 2021 World Junior Championship schedule

(All times Eastern) FRIDAY, DEC. 25 Switzerland vs. Slovakia 2 p.m. TSN3/5, NHLN Germany vs. Finland 6 p.m. TSN3/5, NHLN Russia vs. USA 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, DEC. 26 Sweden vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN Germany vs. Canada 6 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN USA vs. Austria 9:30 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN SUNDAY, DEC. 27 Finland vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN Slovakia vs. Canada 6 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN Czech Republic vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN



MONDAY, DEC. 28

Austria vs. Sweden 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Germany 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN TUESDAY, DEC. 29 USA vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Switzerland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Austria vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30 Finland vs. Slovakia 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Switzerland vs. Germany 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Russia vs. Sweden 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN THURSDAY, DEC. 31 Czech Republic vs. Austria 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Finland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Sweden vs. USA 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, JAN. 2 Quarterfinal 12 p.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 3:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 7 p.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 10:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN MONDAY, JAN. 4 Semifinal 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Semifinal 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN TUESDAY, JAN. 5 Bronze-medal game 5:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Gold-medal game 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Best ways for cord-cutter fans IIHF 2021 Live Stream Online The United States are clear favorites to win the tournament. They’re expected to once again be crowned IIHF World Junior Champions. For some, the World Juniors competition is even more exciting than the Winter Olympics 2021. Which team are you rooting for? Share your expectations and predictions below. To watch the World Juniors 2021 Game of the event in Canada, you’ll need access to either ESPN or Fox Sports 1. You can access either of these two networks with free trials to the following: Sling TV AT&T TV Now Hulu with Live TV Video YouTube TV World Juniors Hockey Live Streaming: Gold Medals Final on 05 January 2021 On 05 January, the long-awaited time will end. And you will know who will be the 2021 junior hockey champion. After the 11 days battle, you will enjoy the final. On the same day, you will know which team will get the bronze medal in the championship. Canada will be the focused team in group A. But the group or Pool B will be the most interesting. All the teams are highly qualified. There is no concentrated team. Moreover, both the groups will battle against each other. 