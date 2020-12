Monday Ratings: Buffalo Bills Victory Over the New England Patriots on the NFL Leads ABC to Quiet Victory

Two top-25 programs will clash at Camping World Stadium in Orlando to close the 2020 campaign when the No. 18 Miami Hurricanes welcomes the No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys to the Sunshine State for the Cheez-It Bowl.

Despite a few hiccups like getting trashed by North Carolina 62-26 on Dec. 12, the Hurricanes mostly looked solid throughout an 8-2 campaign this fall and won in a variety of fashions, from a 25-24 nailbiter over Virginia Tech to a 48-0 blowout of Duke late in the season.

Game Time/TV Channel/Streaming

You can watch Oklahoma State and Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday, December 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Point Spread, Totals, Odds, Trends

Point spread: Oklahoma State (-2) vs. Miami

Point Total: 59

Money line: Oklahoma State -134, Miami +110

Cheez-It Bowl Betting Splits

Oklahoma State: (57% of action, 59% of bets)

Miami: (43% of action, 41% of bets)

Miami is 5-4-1 against the spread this season, Oklahoma State is 4-6.

The UNDER has hit in seven of Oklahoma State’s 10 games this season.

Miami is 1-1 against the spread as an underdog this season.

The Best Bet

The Hurricanes will be looking to end the regular season on a winning note when they take on the Cowboys. Miami will be without three of their best defensive players, which is good news for Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders and wide receiver Tylan Wallace. The duo should be able to make some noise against a Hurricanes defense that is giving up 12.6 yards per completion in their last three games.

Pick: Oklahoma State (-2)

Storylines

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys got the running game going after Chuba Hubbard bailed to prepare for the NFL. Dezmon Jackson rushed for 235 yards on Nov. 28 against Texas Tech and 118 yards on Dec. 5 against TCU, but he only had 38 and didn’t find the end zone against Baylor in the regular-season finale. That responsibility fell on Dominic Richardson, who toted the rock 23 times for 169 yards and three touchdowns. The running back-by committee approach has been able to keep the offense clicking despite the mid-season shakeup.

Oklahoma State’s defense has limited big plays … at least by Big 12 standards. It ranks third in the conference at 5.18 yards per play, and leads the Big 12 in tackles for loss per game at 8.3. That aggressive style has become a staple of coach Mike Gundy’s teams over the years.

Miami (FL): Prior the North Carolina game, the Hurricanes defense had given up more than 400 yards in only one game since the Oct. 10 loss to Clemson. Things were looking up. Then they gave up 778 to the Tar Heels and all confidence has been lost. That doesn’t bode particularly well heading into this matchup. The offense, on the other hand, has been consistently solid. Transfer quarterback D’Eriq King has been as-advertised, and he has jump started this Rhett Lashlee-led offense. The Canes are racking up 5.97 yards per play and have given fans of “The U” hope for the future.

What to expect from Alabama (1) vs. Notre Dame (4)

Time: Friday, January 1, 2021 [5:00 PM Eastern Time (U.S)]

Channel: ESPN

There’s no way around it, the Alabama Crimson Tide are the overwhelming favorite in this one. Early spreads released by sportsbooks are between 15 and 20 points, which indicates that a blowout could be in the works. There’s simply a talent gap that’s hard to bridge as Alabama’s roster is full of future NFL stars. The trifecta of quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver—and probable Heisman winner—DeVonta Smith, and running back Najee Harris is about as close to unstoppable as you can have at this level. When you combine that talent with the experience and success of the Nick Saban-led coaching staff, the challenge the Notre Dame Fighting Irish face is daunting.

If Notre Dame is going to pull off a stunner, it will require a masterful effort from quarterback Ian Book.The senior is exceedingly efficient and almost never turns the ball over, but he’ll be hard-pressed to keep his team in this one if it becomes a shootout. Look for the Fighting Irish to execute a ball control game plan that leans heavily on its strong offensive line creating holes for Kyren Williams in an attempt to shorten the game. It might be the team’s only hope.

What to expect from Clemson (2) vs. Ohio State (3)

Time: Friday, January 1, 2021 [8:45 PM Eastern Time (U.S)]

Channel: ESPN

Not only should this game be closer than the Alabama-Notre Dame matchup, it also features the top two NFL quarterback prospects in the 2021 draft. Trevor Lawrence and his Clemson Tigers are the slight favorites in this one as they look to repeat their CFP semifinal victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes last year. Considering Lawrence’s career 34-1 record, it’s hard not to like their chances.

Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields might have something to say about that, though. Although his Buckeyes squad has only played six games this season due to COVID-19 postponements, it’sa talented team top to bottom. Fields didn’t shine in the Big Ten championship against Northwestern, but he should bounce back on this stage. This is still the same guy who threw 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions the last time he played a full season, and he should be able to link up with Garrett Wilson for some big plays against Clemson’s defense. Whether he can make more plays than Lawrence should be the deciding factor in this one.

2020 NCAA football calendar

Date (ET) Event

Regular season September 3—December 12, 2020

Playoff semifinals January 1, 2021

CFB national championship January 11, 2021

2020-21 Heisman race

Joe Burrow delivered the single greatest individual season ever last year, throwing for an absurd 60 touchdowns and leading 15-0 LSU to the national title. With Burrow off to tear up the NFL, Alabama’s DeVonta Smith seems the likeliest candidate to capture the stiff-arm trophy, especially after his monster performance in the SEC championship game. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence was a preseason favorite, but a COVID-19 diagnosis has cost him two games. Mac Jones of Alabama is another quarterback to watch, as is Florida’s Kyle Trask.

Will it be Smith? Jones? Trask? Or a left-field contender? Leave your predictions in the comments below, and be sure to contact ExpressVPN Support Team by live chat if you have any questions!

College football Top 25 rankings

