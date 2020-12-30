Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sensor Signal Conditioner (SSC) ICs Market | Competitive Analysis, Industry Dynamics, Growth Factors and Opportunities by 2030

Pressure Sensor Signal Conditioner ICs Gain Prominence in Consumer Applications

Sensor signal conditioner ICs are gaining recognition in industrial and automotive applications. For instance, in June 2029, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT), a wholly owned subsidiary of leading provider for complete semiconductor solutions Renesas Electronics Corporation, announced to showcase their sensor signal conditioner ICs for challenging applications in industrial and automotive applications at the SENSOR+TEST 2020 in Germany. As such, the automotive end-use industry is predicted to generate the second-highest revenue in the sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market, with an estimated value of ~US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2030.

Companies in the sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market are increasing their production to manufacture capacitive and resistive SSCs for consumer applications. They are capitalizing on value-grab opportunities in the automotive sector to develop SSCs that can perform in high temperature applications. Manufacturers are increasing their focus in pressure sensors that are being increasingly used in exhaust and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems.

Miniaturized Sensors Reduce Manufacturing Costs of Silicon Systems in IoT Ecosystems

The growing electronic miniaturization trend is rising at a rapid pace in the sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market. The introduction of new Digital-to-Analog (DAC) and Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC) are fueling the demand for sensor signal conditioner ICs in fully-automated digital design methodologies. For instance, researchers at the National University of Singapore revealed a novel class of DAC and ADC converters within their fully-digital architecture. Such innovations are creating the foundation for uninterrupted sensor signal monitoring even under unfavorable power conditions.

Traditional analog architectures in data convertors are associated with unprecedented signal fidelity, especially when its supply voltage or clock frequency are subject to wide fluctuations. Hence, companies in the sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market are increasing their focus on the new DAC and ADC converters that have led to innovations in miniaturized sensors. This trend of miniaturization has significantly reduced the manufacturing costs for companies in the market landscape. As such, a drastic decline in design efforts for sensors are beneficial for cost-sensitive silicon systems in IoT (Internet of Things) environments.

Flexible Pressure Sensors Boost Credibility of Manufacturers

Companies in the sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market are leveraging their R&D activities to develop pressure sensors that perform in almost all industry applications. For instance, First Sensor— a provider of customer-specific sensor solutions has gained expertise in pressure sensors that can be used virtually in all industry applications such as medical technology, aerospace as well as environmental engineering. This explains why the sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period.

There is a growing demand for innovative and flexible pressure sensors that meet individual customer-specific solutions. The introduction of novel pressure sensors are bolstering the demand for sensor signal conditioner ICs. High accuracy pressure sensors and pressure transmitters are boosting the credibility of companies in the market of sensor signal conditioner ICs. As such, pressure sensors dictate the highest revenue among all applications in the market landscape.

Onset of COVID-19 Encourages Manufacturers to Focus on Intelligent Pressure Sensor Signaling

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has disrupted supply chains, thus causing a delay for shipments in the sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market. The growing emphasis on maintaining optimum health owing to the life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19 is encouraging manufacturers to tap opportunities in the healthcare sector. Companies in the sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market are increasing focus on intelligent pressure sensor signal conditioning, which is being linked to respiratory indications of individuals.

Respiratory complications are one of the key symptoms as a result of the coronavirus infection. Thus, ongoing and future R&D activities in respiration monitors can help to boost the credibility of manufacturers in the market landscape. Likewise, global leader of integrated circuits Maxim Integrated Products is innovating in new IC technologies that offer low-cost solutions in respiration monitors. Such innovations are boosting the production output of manufacturers, where the global market is estimated to reach a volume of ~408,700 units by the end of 2030.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Tailor-made pressure sensor technologies are boosting the revenue of sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market. Though COVID-19 has caused a delay in shipments, the novel virus is influencing companies to gain efficacy in new IC technologies involving respiration monitors.

Digitizing analog sensor signals is one of the growing trends in the market landscape. However, harvesting long-term power in tiny batteries of medical and wearable devices poses a challenge for manufacturers. Hence, companies should gain expertise in near-zero power technology that holds promising potentials in eliminating the need for recharging batteries in devices. Manufacturers should tap opportunities in position sensors used for high-speed motor commutation in automotive end use.

Sensor Signal Conditioner (SSC) ICs Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market for the historical period of 2018–2020 and the forecast period of 2020–2030 , sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs come in compact size and hence, they are suitable for use in miniature electronic circuits. This factor is expected to boost the global market during the forecast period.

and the forecast period of , sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs come in compact size and hence, they are suitable for use in miniature electronic circuits. This factor is expected to boost the global market during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market is estimated to reach value of ~US$ 200 Mn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

Government Efforts to Boost Electronics Industry: A Key Driver

The global electronics industry, which comprises manufacture of mobile phones and other electronic devices, is growing significantly, as the demand for high-end electronic devices is on the rise. Emergence of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and voice recognition, is further boosting the demand for electronic devices worldwide.

Owing to significant opportunities in terms of job creation and revenue generation in this industry, governments of countries worldwide are trying to propel the electronics industry. For instance, in February 2020 , the Government of India proposed a scheme to drive the production of mobile phones and electronic devices as well as their semiconductor units and electronic components across the country. This move by the Government of India to drive the electronics manufacturing industry in the country is projected to drive the demand for use of sensors and, in turn, sensor signal conditioner ICs in the next few years. These ICs are used as sensor interface ICs for conditioning of the signal from the sensor.

, the Government of India proposed a scheme to drive the production of mobile phones and electronic devices as well as their semiconductor units and electronic components across the country. This move by the Government of India to drive the electronics manufacturing industry in the country is projected to drive the demand for use of sensors and, in turn, sensor signal conditioner ICs in the next few years. These ICs are used as sensor interface ICs for conditioning of the signal from the sensor. Thus, government efforts to boost the electronics sector are projected to have a high positive impact on the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market during the forecast period

New Product Development: Latest Market Trend

Sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs play a vital role in electronic circuits, including miniature electronic circuits, which are equipped with a large number of sensors. They condition or reduce the impact of harsh signals coming out from sensors.

With technological advancements, the technology related to sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs is evolving, thereby resulting in improvement in the performance of electronic devices. Several well-established manufacturers of sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs are making technological advancements in their products to cater to the changing needs of customers.

For instance, in 2019 , Integrated Device Technology, Inc., a subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation, which is a semiconductor manufacturing company, launched a new sensor signal conditioner called ZSSC4175. It is designed for use in automotive exhaust system applications.

, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., a subsidiary of Renesas Electronics Corporation, which is a semiconductor manufacturing company, launched a new sensor signal conditioner called ZSSC4175. It is designed for use in automotive exhaust system applications. Thus, rise in the development of new products in various end-use industries is expected to augment the sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market during the forecast period

Availability of Substitutes for Sensor Signal Conditioner (SSC) ICs: A Major Challenge for Global Market

Signal conditioning is an important aspect of any electronic device, as it helps in the conditioning of signals coming out from sensors used in electronic circuits. Signal conditioning provides a significant level of resistance to electric noise.

Companies use sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs for signal conditioning. However, ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits) is an alternative that can be used in place of sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs. This can hamper the global sensor signal conditioner ICs market. However, companies have shifted toward the use of sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs, due to their low cost and compact size.

Thus, availability of substitutes for sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs is projected to have a low negative impact on the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market during the forecast period

Sensor Signal Conditioner (SSC) ICs Market: Competition Landscape

Detailed profiles of providers of sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs have been provided in the report to evaluate their financials, key product offerings, recent developments, and strategies

Key players operating in the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market are FUJITSU iC-Haus GmbH Maxim Integrated Micro Analog Systems Oy Suzhou Novosense Microelectronics Co., Ltd Renesas Electronics Corporation Texas Instruments Incorporated OMEGA Engineering Inc.



Sensor Signal Conditioner (SSC) ICs Market: Key Developments

Key providers of sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs, such as FUJITSU and Micro Analog Systems Oy, are focusing on the development of compact-sized ICs. Some other key developments in the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market are as follows: In July 2019 , Micro Analog Systems Oy introduced ultra-wide-temperature-range VCTCXO ICs, which were primarily intended for use in very-wide-temperature-range VCTCXO and TCXO modules. Compact size of these ICs makes them suitable for use in miniature modules. In December 2017 , FUJITSU developed the smallest sensor device, which supports low-power wide-area (LPWA) wireless transmission technology to reach a broad area with low power

In the report on the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market, we have discussed individual strategies, followed by company profiles of providers of sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs. The ‘Competition Landscape’ section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and company market share analysis of key players operating in the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market.

