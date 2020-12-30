Impact of COVID-19 On Piezoelectric Actuator Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2030

Onset of New Piezoelectric Materials to Open Up New Opportunities for Market Players

Advancements in manufacturing, materials, microelectromechanical (MEMS), and biotechnology have enabled the development of an array of bio actuators and biosensors that are made from piezoelectric materials, which are also biocompatible. At present, piezoelectric actuators are increasingly being used across a host of end-use industries, including healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and aerospace & defense, among others. The current generation of piezoelectric actuators and sensors are being manufactured using new materials and advanced techniques to minimize toxicity levels put forward by traditional piezoelectric materials such as lead. In addition, as piezo-materials provide a direct coupling between mechanical movements and electric signals, piezoelectric technology is extensively deployed to manufacture a myriad of products and devices that are used to perform multiple applications across several end-use industries.

Manufacturers operating in the piezoelectric actuator market are expected to focus on improving the designs and overall properties of their products to strengthen their position in the piezoelectric actuator market landscape. The growing demand for piezoelectric actuators for precision control applications is a major factor that is expected to drive the global piezoelectric actuator market during the forecast period. At present, industrial automation continues to gain momentum across the world due to which, the demand for piezoelectric actuators is expected to grow consistently. Manufacturers are also likely to focus on the production of different types of piezoelectric actuators on the basis of application and requirements of their customers.

Soaring Demand from Medical Sector to Influence Market Growth, Applications in Automotive Systems Expand

At present, the high demand for piezoelectric actuators to manufacture different types of medical equipment and devices is a major factor that is expected to aid the growth of the global piezoelectric actuator market. In addition, as the newly developed piezoelectric materials are biodegradable in nature and are relatively safer than lead-based piezoelectric materials, the need for invasive implant extraction is eliminated. These advancements in the piezoelectric materials and microsystems space could potentially mark the beginning of a new era in the medical field. In the current scenario, downsized multi-layer piezoelectric actuators are extensively used in medical implants, including micropumps and hearing aid. The growing focus on minimizing the size of piezoelectric actuators is expected to open up new opportunities in medical device manufacturing.

While the adoption of piezoelectric actuators across the healthcare sector is on the rise, the automotive sector is another prominent end-use industry wherein the demand for piezoelectric actuators is ascending at a rapid pace. Over the past decade, novel piezoelectric technologies are being deployed in fuel injectors, sensors, actuators, and different safety systems across the automotive sector. In addition, as fuel injectors that use piezoelectric technologies continue to exhibit higher accuracy than other alternatives and offer higher fuel efficiency, the demand for piezoelectric actuators from the automotive sector is anticipated to witness impressive growth. In addition, manufacturers are also expected to focus on research and development activities that investigate the potential of new piezoelectric materials in different products. These factors are expected to drive the piezoelectric actuator market during the forecast period.

Market Players to Prioritize Opportunities in Medical Sector amid COVID-19 Crisis

The onset of the novel COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global economy due to which, an array of industrial sectors are expected to witness negative growth in 2020. The narrative is likely to remain the same for the global piezoelectric actuator market despite the steady demand from the healthcare sector during the COVID-19 event. While the demand from the automotive sector is expected to decline amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic particularly from nations that are under lockdown, market players should focus on lucrative opportunities in the healthcare sector to minimize losses.

The overall sales of piezoelectric actuators are expected to dip in 2020 and as per the current trends, sales are likely to gain pace in the second quarter of 2021. Companies in the piezoelectric actuator market should also focus on formulating business continuity strategies and address the existing hurdles in the supply chain put forward by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The global piezoelectric actuator market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily dependent on the soaring demand from the healthcare and the automotive sector, advancements in piezoelectric technologies, advent of new piezoelectric materials, and growing investments for research and development activities. Market players are projected to focus on establishing or expanding their presence across the Asia Pacific region due to the sheer size of the market, high demand from the automotive sector in nations such as India and China, and other underlying factors.

Piezoelectric Actuator Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global piezoelectric actuator market for the historical period of 2018–2019 and the forecast period of 2020–2030, upgrade of old aircraft or their replacement with new and technologically advanced fighter aircraft and increasing government efforts to modernize aircraft are expected to drive the global piezoelectric actuator market during the forecast period

and the forecast period of upgrade of old aircraft or their replacement with new and technologically advanced fighter aircraft and increasing government efforts to modernize aircraft are expected to drive the global piezoelectric actuator market during the forecast period In terms of revenue, the global piezoelectric actuator market is estimated to reach value of ~US$ 1 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period

Rising Demand for Aircraft: A Key Driver

With growing security concerns, increasing military capabilities of nations across the globe, and rising expenditure on the defense sector, military aircraft manufacturers are witnessing surge in the demand for military aircraft

For instance, in September 2018, the U.S. Air Force awarded a contract worth US$ 9.2 Bn to Boeing, a prominent aviation company, to build the next fleet of training jets. The service aims to buy 351 jets with full operational capability by 2034.

the U.S. Air Force awarded a contract worth to Boeing, a prominent aviation company, to build the next fleet of training jets. The service aims to buy 351 jets with full operational capability by According to Boeing, a prominent aircraft manufacturer, the global air travel industry would require more than 42,000 new airplanes by 2037 from July 2018 , owing to high demand arising out of strong economic growth, growing middle-class population, and increasing consumer spending

new airplanes by from , owing to high demand arising out of strong economic growth, growing middle-class population, and increasing consumer spending In June 2018 , Lockheed Martin, a U.S.-based aerospace firm, received a contract worth US$ 1.12 Bn to produce 16 advanced F-16 Block 70 Fighting Falcons for the Royal Bahraini Air Force. This deal signified the increasing demand for F-16 military aircraft across the globe.

, Lockheed Martin, a U.S.-based aerospace firm, received a contract worth to produce 16 advanced F-16 Block 70 Fighting Falcons for the Royal Bahraini Air Force. This deal signified the increasing demand for F-16 military aircraft across the globe. Thus, the increasing demand for aircraft is likely to drive the demand for piezoelectric actuators to be used in aircraft. This would positively impact the global piezoelectric actuator market during the forecast period.

Piezoelectric Actuators Streamline Medical Device Performance: the Latest Trend

Piezoelectric actuators are increasingly being used for medical applications by medical and bioresearch companies, as they are better operating, lower cost, and more efficient

Medical device manufacturers prefer piezoelectric motors and actuators over conventional electromagnetic motors, as they offer substantial inherent advantages

Piezoelectric actuators are used for various medical devices, including laser beam steering devices, surgical devices, micro dose dispensers, 3D scanners, nano-liter and micro-liter pumps, and ultrasonic emitters. They are also employed for material handling, drug delivery, and MRI-compatible robotics.

Use of Potentially Hazardous Elements: a Major Challenge for Global Market

A recent trend calls for use of lead-free materials in almost every industry. Various environmental and health-related issues are caused by hazardous materials. In order to minimize the use of lead materials, various authorities are imposing restrictions on use of all homogeneous components containing more than 0.1 weight% of toxic or hazard elements. This is expected limit the use of piezoelectric actuators in several applications in the near future.

The size of piezoelectric actuators is large. Moreover, they require high operating voltage, which leads to loss of efficiency.

Usage of hazardous materials, large size, and high electricity usage make users of piezoelectric actuators reluctant to opt for alternatives. This is a major factor hindering the global piezoelectric actuator market.

Piezoelectric Actuator Market: Competition Landscape

Detailed profiles of providers of piezoelectric actuator have been provided in the report to evaluate their financials, key product offerings, recent developments, and strategies

Key players operating in the global piezoelectric actuator market are APC International Ltd. Cedrat Technologies CeramTec GmbH CTS Corporation TDK Corporation Johnson Matthey Kinetic Ceramics Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Tokin Corporation NGK Insulators PCB Motor Ltd. Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG. Piezomechanik GmbH Steminc (STEINER & MARTINS, INC.) Thorlabs Inc. Ningbo Best Group Co., Ltd. Hanse-john Electronics Co., Ltd Piezo Hannas (Wuhan) Tech Co Ltd. Sinocera Piezotronics, INC.



Piezoelectric Actuator Market: Key Developments

Key providers of piezoelectric actuators, such as Cedrat Technologies and DOK-ING d.o.o., are focusing on the development of innovative and reliable piezoelectric actuators. Some other key developments in the global piezoelectric actuator market are as follows: In January 2020, Cedrat Technologies developed a piezoelectric actuator with tip tilt mechanism for the JPL Deep Space Optical Communication (DSOC) module In February 2019, CTS Corporation introduced PiezoPower, which were piezoelectric curved-shaped components, to expand its product portfolio. These components were meant to be employed to design, engineer, and manufacture complex shapes, such as spheres and hemispheres, which are used in ultrasonic underwater devices and ultrasonic medical transducers.

In the report on the global piezoelectric actuator market, we have discussed individual strategies, followed by company profiles of providers of piezoelectric actuators. The ‘Competition Landscape’ section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and company market share analysis of key players operating in the global piezoelectric actuator market.

