Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Ventilation Fans Market– Future Scenario and Business Opportunities Analysis by 2030

Mounting Environmental Concerns to Pave Way for Energy Efficient Ventilation Technologies

Over the past three to four decades, high-efficiency airflow and ventilation technologies have evolved at a rapid pace. Current trends in the ventilation fans market point toward considerable advancements in technology and a growing emphasis on the development of energy efficient ventilation systems. Ventilation fans are increasingly being used across a range of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, including hospitals, restaurants, shopping malls, supermarkets, and warehouses. The ventilation fans market is set to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period, primarily driven by two important factors, including growing consumer awareness pertaining to the environment and soaring demand for high indoor air quality (IAQ).

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=7975

Market players operating in the current ventilation fans market are, thereby, investing considerable resources to launch innovative ventilation technologies that address current requirements. Over the past decade, innovations and advancements in variable air volume (VAV) ventilation systems have come at a rapid pace. Ventilation fans are extensively used in the new-generation of VAV systems and as per current observations, the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. In addition, manufacturers operating in the ventilation fans market are also expected to focus on product development and design of a new range of ventilation fans to enhance energy efficiency. At the back of these factors, the global ventilation fans market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2030.

Demand for Axial Fans Likely to Remain Consistent, Adoption of Centrifugal Fans across Commercial Buildings on Rise

Ventilation fans have come a long way since their inception due to advancements in technology, evolving regulatory landscape, and the nature of the application. Ventilation fans are an integral component in modern-day HVAC systems. The design and physical characteristics of a ventilation fan largely depend on the nature of the application. At present, market players involved in the ventilation fans market are increasingly focusing on providing integrated units wherein motor and controls are included to minimize space requirements and simplify the overall process of maintenance.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=7975

The demand for axial fans is expected to remain steady during the forecast period and likely to gain considerable adoption for applications in which static pressure and airflow are low. Axial fans are increasingly being used in cooling towers, combustion engine cooling systems, air conditioning condensers, etc. The low production as well as the maintenance costs of axial fans are factors likely to spurt the demand in the upcoming years. The demand for centrifugal fans is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, due to widening applications across the expanding commercial and industrial sectors mainly in the developing regions of the world. Centrifugal fans are well suited for commercial and industrial applications, owing to the high noise levels.

Market Players Focus on Introducing Innovative Ventilating Fans for Application in Oil & Gas Sector

Conventional mining ventilation systems have compelled manufacturers to roll out solutions that offer a perfect balance between energy usage and minimizing the environmental impact. However, as manufacturers continue to scramble to offer solutions to cater to these requirements, innovations in oil & gas ventilation systems have come at a slow pace. However, over the past decade, ventilation on demand (VOD) systems have gained considerable popularity as more and more players operating in the ventilation fans market landscape are increasingly focusing on offering energy-efficient ventilation systems that are integrated with advanced software models.

VOD systems are likely to gain noteworthy traction over the upcoming decade, owing to advancements in novel technologies, including artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT). Innovations in VOD systems have focused on directing the airflow to areas where it is required. VOD systems offer tremendous cost-cutting potential.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=7975

Research Indicates Improving Ventilation to Reduce COVID-19 Transmission

Several research and development activities have suggested that improving ventilation systems across commercial buildings has tremendous potential in reducing the chances of COVID-19 transmission. In addition, as there is a considerable amount of ambiguity regarding the transmission of the novel COVID-19, the demand for ventilation fans is on the rise during the COVID-19 event, particularly from medical buildings. The demand from commercial buildings is likely to remain sluggish amid the closure of commercial buildings due to the ongoing lockdown and social distancing measures imposed by the government.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The global ventilation fans market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for advanced ventilation systems across various industrial, commercial, and residential buildings coupled with advancements in technology are some of the leading factors that are likely to drive market growth. The oil & gas sector is projected to provide abundant opportunities to the market players operating in the ventilation fan markets. Market players should capitalize on the opportunities in developing regions, including India and China, wherein commercialization and industrialization are in full swing.

Ventilation Fans Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global ventilation fans market for the period 2018–2030 (wherein 2019 t o 2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year), the axial fans product segment of the ventilation fans market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR. This segment is significantly influenced by the growing importance of clean air quality at home as well as in workspaces. Besides, the low cost and extensive application of axial fans is expected to contribute to its growth in the coming years.

(wherein o is the forecast period and is the base year), the axial fans product segment of the ventilation fans market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR. This segment is significantly influenced by the growing importance of clean air quality at home as well as in workspaces. Besides, the low cost and extensive application of axial fans is expected to contribute to its growth in the coming years. In the report, revenue generated in the global ventilation fans market is provided in terms of volume (Thousand Units) and value (US$ Mn) for the forecast period

Adverse Impact of Global Pandemic on Commercial Construction Industry: Key Challenge of Ventilation Fans Market

Growth in commercial construction is among the key factors contributing to the increasing demand for ventilation fans globally. However, as majority of commercial builders, particularly in North America and Europe rely on Chinese-made goods, the present situation of the spread of the coronavirus is likely to have an adverse impact on the current as well as future construction plans, imposing substantial threat to the ventilation fans market.

Supply shortages of electronic fixtures and small appliances, including ventilation fans is also anticipated to impact major home builders, further resulting in delays or cost overruns on present day projects

Rising Demand for Ventilation on Demand: Key Opportunity in Ventilation Fans Market

Earlier, the economies of scale dominated industrial optimization and profitability, particularly in power and mining industries. However, the focus now has shifted to optimization of operation expense (OPEX). Additionally, the rising pressure on these industries to improve health and safety standards, and reduce carbon footprints of their operations has resulted in preference for energy saving solutions facilitating lower operation cost.

Majority of mine operators are considering optimal ventilation solutions, as ventilation accounts for nearly 25% – 40% of a mine’s overall energy consumption

of a mine’s overall energy consumption This rising demand for optimal ventilation has resulted in adoption of Ventilation on Demand (VoD) service, where an automated ventilation system delivers the required clean air for safe and effective operations underground only when required. Thus, rise in VoD is likely to generate opportunity for ventilation fan manufacturers in terms of business diversification.

Government Initiated Regulations Supporting Use of Ventilation Systems: Key Driver of Market

Indoor air quality is considered to be a highly critical aspect in any building infrastructure, whether residential, commercial, or industrial. A good ventilation system fuels good health and ensures comfort of the people working/residing in it. Thus, government authorities worldwide have specifically designed the IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) policies for industrial as well as non-industrial buildings (including residential buildings, schools, healthcare centers, offices, public facilities, and commercial infrastructures) in order to protect and encourage heath in indoor environments.

Stringent implementation of these policies by governments is expected to continue to drive the demand for ventilation fans in new as well as retrofitting building projects

Ventilation Fans Market: Competition Landscape

Detailed profiles of manufacturers of ventilation fans have been provided in the ventilation fans market report to evaluate their financials, key product offerings, recent developments, and strategies

Key players operating in the global ventilation fans market include Panasonic Corporation, Nortek Inc. Systemair AB Greenwood Airvac Polypipe Ventilation Vent-Axia Airflow Developments Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Delta Electronics, Inc., Titon plc.



Ventilation Fans Market: Key Developments

Some of the key developments in the global ventilation fans market are as follows: In February 2020 , Broan-NuTone introduced new digital wall controls – SurfaceShield fan, featuring antibacterial LED light and cloud-based whole-home Connected IAQ system at the IBS (Innovations at Builders’ Show) In July 2018, Panasonic received recognition for its innovation in the field of home ventilation fans that mitigated the issue of both installation of the fans and performance challenges



Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manufacturing-industries-pin-hopes-on-demand-planning-solutions-market-to-boost-performance-of-supply-chains-market-to-cross-mark-of-us-14-5-bn-by-2030-end-tmr-301185652.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tissue-paper-packaging-machines-market-to-grow-as-demand-for-toilet-rolls-explode-during-the-ongoing-pandemic—tmr-301190400.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com