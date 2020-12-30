Global Microneedle Drug Delivery System Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Microneedles are used for micro-projections of drugs. Microneedles are the pathways to biological membranes which can create transport pathways of micron dimensions for sampling body fluids, such as for measuring the blood glucose levels in diabetic therapy. Microneedle drug delivery system play an important role in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical industries. Array and microfabrication technologies are used extensively in medicine, biotechnology and pharmaceutical research.

Microneedle drug delivery system promise pain-free delivery of both small and large molecular weight active pharmaceutical ingredients into the viable epidermis avoiding contact with nerve fibers and blood vessels present in the dermal layers. However, new developments in biotechnology, microfabrication technology, allow demonstrating in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo experiments, which is also paving the way for enhancement in the delivery of drugs.

Global Microneedle Drug Delivery System Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

High adoption in number of safety issues that are emerging, which have short and long term implications for clinicians, patients, healthcare administrators, and regulators, growing research and development initiatives, growing demand for safer alternative to conventional hypodermic injections is the most important driving factor for microneedle drug delivery system market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new microneedle patch could make it easier to vaccinate people against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases. Measles being a highly contagious virus can affect population in large number for which precautions during vaccine preparation and vaccination should be taken care. Around 20 million people are affected with measles every year and unfortunately, global coverage with the measles vaccine has been stagnant for the last few years at around 85% which is below the coverage percentage.

Hence, microneedle patch are designed to administer by minimally trained workers and also to simplify storage, distribution, and disposal process. According to WHO, 2015, the number of cancer new cases is expected to rise by about 70% over the next 2 decades due to which there can be a demand of microneedle patches for the drug delivery system. Growth in technologies such as microneedle patches, rise in transdermal drug delivery applications for pain management, congestive heart failure and hormone replacement, will again fuel the overall microneedle drug delivery system market. Drug degradation, poor absorption, local irritation and variability in absorption is expected to hamper the microneedle drug delivery system market growth.

Key Players of Microneedle Drug Delivery System Market Report:

The major players operating in the global microneedle drug delivery system include 3M, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, nanoBioSciences LLC, NanoPass, Microdermics Inc, Zosano Pharma Corporation, Micropoint Technologies Pte Ltd, BuBclean, MyLife Technologies, Innoture Medical Technology Limited, Phillips Plastic Corporation, Corium International, Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., and among others.

