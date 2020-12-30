Global Diagnostic imaging services Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Trend, Growth and forecast 2019-2027

TMR’s recent publication on the diagnostic imaging services market offers readers an overall market overview with the help of extensive analysis of the global market. The TMR study on the diagnostic imaging services market analyzes the market with respect to the historical and current market scenario, and provides a forecast for the period of 2019-2027. Report readers are able to make long-term business decisions with the help of key findings and exclusive diagnostic imaging services market insights included in the report.

Global Diagnostic imaging services Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Medical imaging is an essential aspect of the entire healthcare continuum, from wellness and screening, to prompt diagnosis, therapeutic selection, and follow-up. Emphasis on chronic disease and acute care, image-guided medical interventions, and enhanced treatment planning are being integrated into regular medical practices across all subspecialties. Commitment to better patient care is further strengthening the overall medical and diagnostic imaging industry, thus fortifying the services business.

The development of computed tomography (CT) was witnessed after more than seven decades of the inception of medical imaging, followed by the development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which became essential in oncology. With continued research efforts, techniques such as ultrasound and nuclear imaging have changed the face of diagnostic care. Vital success has been witnessed in the last few decades, on account of the digital revolution and key technological advancements. According to TMR’s study, the diagnostic imaging services market was valued at ~ US$ 329 Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~ 4% during 2019-2027. Market growth is driven by the expanding application of diagnostic imaging, rising acceptance of imaging services, and growing demand on the wake of increasing incidents of chronic diseases.

Key Players of Diagnostic imaging services Market Report:

The global diagnostic imaging services market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous established as well as emerging players. The prominent companies operating in the diagnostic imaging services market includes DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Biomet, Inc., KLS Martin LP, OsteoMed, Anatomics Pty. Ltd., BIOPORE Surgical Implants, Matrix Surgical USA, Medical Vision Australia Holdings, Poriferous, LLC, General Implants GmbH, Osteotec Ltd., Rebstock Instruments GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medartis AG, Medtronic, Inc. and others.

