Packaging Machinery Market 2020 Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2023

Various factors have catalyzed innovations in labelling machines. With growing awareness about the hazardous effects of plastic on the environment, companies are increasing research to remove all plastic from their label product packaging. As such, labelling, decorating, and coding machines product segment is estimated to lead the packaging machinery market, in terms of volume. Moreover, the global packaging machinery market is projected to reach an output of ~2,573,400 units by 2026. Hence, manufacturers in the market for packaging machinery are innovating in peel and reveal labels.

Companies in the packaging machinery market are increasing their efficacy in novel technologies that can insert unique codes on the inside page to help stakeholders drive traffic to their website. On the other hand, embossed and laminated labels are being created on different substrates. Stakeholders in various end markets are investing in automatic labelling systems to cater to Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and barcode scanning applications.

Cutting-edge Filling & Dosing Machines save Time in Sterile Environments

Innovative packaging machinery has helped manufacturers to save cost on time and manpower. Companies in the packaging machinery market are introducing latest technologies for sterile filling. For instance, special manufacturer of primary packaging Lameplast, presented their new machinery Pentafill A25- an automatic sealing and filling machine designed to function in sterile environments.-Dedicated and appealing products require innovations in filling and dosing machines. As such, the filling & dosing machines product segment of the packaging machinery market is expected to account for the highest revenue by the end of 2026. Hence, manufacturers are increasing R&D in filling & dosing machines to diversify their packaging services.

Currently, there is a growing demand for single-dose unit packaging in the market for packaging machinery. Companies are increasing research to induce versatility in these novel filling & dosing machines. Stakeholders in various end markets are benefitting from the advantages of compact machines that fit in small rooms and are easy to maintain.

Compact Liquid Unit-dosing Cup Machines Overcome Limitations of Floorspace and Accuracy

The packaging machinery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. Technological innovations are likely to boost market growth. However, challenges of floorspace and accuracy of machines act as a barrier for packaging companies, especially in the pharmaceutical landscape. Hence, companies are introducing new liquid unit-dosing cup machines that ensure accuracy in packaging of controlled substance without sacrificing the floorspace. These novel machines are being manufactured to target small pharmaceutical manufacturers and contract development & manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

Since the beverage end use segment is anticipated to account for a significant share of the packaging machinery market, companies are increasing their production capacities to manufacture coffee capsule packaging machine. They are aiming to transform the operational procedures by introducing virtual operation in the machines. Multilane sachet packaging systems are growing popular in the market for packaging machinery. Companies are increasing the availability of end-to-end automated packaging solutions using the vertical form-fill-seal technology. On the basis of this technology, companies in the market for packaging machinery are making it possible to group and package sachets in tamper evident cartons.

Technological Advancements Lead to Introduction of Cost-efficient Automated Packaging Solutions

The ever-growing packaging machinery market is undergoing a change with the introduction of software-controlled pick & place case packing solutions. For instance, Blueprint Automation-a provider of innovative packaging automation solutions, has gained expertise in vision-guided robotic case and tray loading. Companies in the packaging machinery market are leveraging these robotic machines with cameras that are used as sensors to handle packages of any dimension. This attribute of robotic machines has helped stakeholders in the value chain to reach high production levels. Thus, stakeholders are receiving value for money, as these automatic systems are highly adaptive in functionality.

Likewise, companies in the market for packaging machinery are increasing R&D in cost-efficient automated box packaging technology. Multiple functions in a single system, such as opening, folding the flaps, and sealing in one go are gaining the attention of stakeholders in various end markets. This novel technology is acquiring popularity, since it helps to save secondary packaging time and efforts, especially for shipping large volume of goods.

