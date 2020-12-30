Saturating Kraft Paper Market 2020 : Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors

The saturating kraft paper market is expected to witness a steady growth in the upcoming years, owing to the consistent demand from household and industrial sectors. While the sales of ready to assemble furniture continue to grow worldwide, the construction sector, particularly in developed regions, including the Asia Pacific, are projected to grow at an impressive pace in the forthcoming years, as governments continue to invest resources in infrastructural development programs and projects. In addition, the retail and e-Commerce sectors over the past decade have flourished over the past decade, which, in turn, is likely to augment the saturating kraft paper market during the forecast period.

The consumer demand for improved product quality in the furniture sector is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the saturating kraft paper market. In addition, the soaring demand for the asphalt-saturated kraft papers for siding applications, and application in the construction sector is another factor that is likely to propel the saturating kraft paper market. While asphalt-grade saturating kraft papers are used in the construction sector, resin-saturated kraft papers are increasingly being used in the furniture sector. At the back of these factors and widening applications of saturated kraft paper in various industries, the global saturating kraft paper market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2027.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Saturating Kraft Paper Market

Market Growth Hinges on Demand from Furniture and Retail Sectors

The demand for saturating kraft paper is on the rise, particularly from the ready-to-assemble furniture and the construction sector. Moreover, as the demand continues to ascend, players in the saturating kraft paper market are primarily focusing on improving the quality and functional properties of their products. In recent years, water-repellent saturating kraft papers have gained a great amount of popularity due to the anti-moisture properties. Water-repellent saturating kraft papers have emerged as an ideal solution for lining maritime creates made from wood and wrapping different export-grade components, including automobile parts, engines, and industrial machined parts.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Market players are primarily focusing on improving the humidity barrier of their products to enhance export packaging. While the demand for resistant saturating kraft paper from the packaging industry is increasing, the growing consumer affinity toward ready-to-assemble furniture is expected to propel the demand for saturated kraft paper during the assessment period. Companies in the saturating kraft paper market players are expected to focus on improving the tear-resistance capabilities of their products and introduce innovative products to gain a competitive edge. The growth of the retail sector, particularly in the developing nations, including India, China, Mexico, and Indonesia offers promising prospects to the growth of the global saturating kraft papers market. The rise in the middle-class population, focus on urbanization, and the booming e-Commerce sector are expected to provide an impetus for growth of the saturating kraft paper market.

Market players are likely to focus on improving the operating efficiency and increasing manufacturing capacity to gain an advantage in the current market landscape.

Demand Likely to Decline amidst COVID-19 Pandemic, Product Diversification Holds Key

The spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the growth of the saturating kraft paper market, particularly in 2020 and the first half of 2021. While the market is likely to recover by the end of 2021, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are anticipated to be felt during the first half of the assessment period. Soaring prices of raw materials coupled with trade restrictions imposed by governments across the world are some of the factors that are expected to cause bottlenecks in the supply chain. Manufacturers in the current market landscape should focus on tapping into potential opportunities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and possibly tie-up with personal protective equipment companies to ensure safe packaging and logistics.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com