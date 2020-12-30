Bicycle and Components Market – Global Industry Poised to Account for Fostering Revenue 2020-2027

The global Bicycle and Components report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Bicycle and Components report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Bicycle and Components market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

The major players that are operating in the global Bicycle and Components market are

Giant Bicycles

Atlas Cycles

Avon Cycles

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

Accell Group

Caloi

Merida Industry

Currie Technologies

Dorel

Shimano

SunTour

Segment by Type

Rims

Saddles

Frames

Segment by Application

Mountain Bikes

Road Bikes

City Bikes

Electric Bikes

Children Bikes

Others

Table Of Content

Global Bicycle and Components Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Bicycle and Components Market Overview

1.1 Bicycle and Components Product Scope

1.2 Bicycle and Components Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bicycle and Components Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Rims

1.2.3 Saddles

1.2.4 Frames

1.3 Bicycle and Components Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bicycle and Components Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Mountain Bikes

1.3.3 Road Bikes

1.3.4 City Bikes

1.3.5 Electric Bikes

1.3.6 Children Bikes

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Bicycle and Components Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Bicycle and Components Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Bicycle and Components Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Bicycle and Components Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Bicycle and Components Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Bicycle and Components Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Bicycle and Components Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Bicycle and Components Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Bicycle and Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Bicycle and Components Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Bicycle and Components Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Bicycle and Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Bicycle and Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Bicycle and Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Bicycle and Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Bicycle and Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Bicycle and Components Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Bicycle and Components Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Bicycle and Components Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Bicycle and Components Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bicycle and Components as of 2019)

3.4 Global Bicycle and Components Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Bicycle and Components Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Bicycle and Components Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Bicycle and Components Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Bicycle and Components Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bicycle and Components Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Bicycle and Components Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bicycle and Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bicycle and Components Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bicycle and Components Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Bicycle and Components Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Bicycle and Components Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Bicycle and Components Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bicycle and Components Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Bicycle and Components Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Bicycle and Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bicycle and Components Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bicycle and Components Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bicycle and Components Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Bicycle and Components Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Bicycle and Components Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Bicycle and Components Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Bicycle and Components Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Components Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Bicycle and Components Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Bicycle and Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bicycle and Components Business

12.1 Giant Bicycles

12.1.1 Giant Bicycles Corporation Information

12.1.2 Giant Bicycles Business Overview

12.1.3 Giant Bicycles Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Giant Bicycles Bicycle and Components Products Offered

12.1.5 Giant Bicycles Recent Development

12.2 Atlas Cycles

12.2.1 Atlas Cycles Corporation Information

12.2.2 Atlas Cycles Business Overview

12.2.3 Atlas Cycles Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Atlas Cycles Bicycle and Components Products Offered

12.2.5 Atlas Cycles Recent Development

12.3 Avon Cycles

12.3.1 Avon Cycles Corporation Information

12.3.2 Avon Cycles Business Overview

12.3.3 Avon Cycles Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Avon Cycles Bicycle and Components Products Offered

12.3.5 Avon Cycles Recent Development

12.4 Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

12.4.1 Cannondale Bicycle Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cannondale Bicycle Corporation Business Overview

12.4.3 Cannondale Bicycle Corporation Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Cannondale Bicycle Corporation Bicycle and Components Products Offered

12.4.5 Cannondale Bicycle Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Accell Group

12.5.1 Accell Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Accell Group Business Overview

12.5.3 Accell Group Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Accell Group Bicycle and Components Products Offered

12.5.5 Accell Group Recent Development

12.6 Caloi

12.6.1 Caloi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Caloi Business Overview

12.6.3 Caloi Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Caloi Bicycle and Components Products Offered

12.6.5 Caloi Recent Development

12.7 Merida Industry

12.7.1 Merida Industry Corporation Information

12.7.2 Merida Industry Business Overview

12.7.3 Merida Industry Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Merida Industry Bicycle and Components Products Offered

12.7.5 Merida Industry Recent Development

12.8 Currie Technologies

12.8.1 Currie Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 Currie Technologies Business Overview

12.8.3 Currie Technologies Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Currie Technologies Bicycle and Components Products Offered

12.8.5 Currie Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Dorel

12.9.1 Dorel Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dorel Business Overview

12.9.3 Dorel Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Dorel Bicycle and Components Products Offered

12.9.5 Dorel Recent Development

12.10 Shimano

12.10.1 Shimano Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shimano Business Overview

12.10.3 Shimano Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Shimano Bicycle and Components Products Offered

12.10.5 Shimano Recent Development

12.11 SunTour

12.11.1 SunTour Corporation Information

12.11.2 SunTour Business Overview

12.11.3 SunTour Bicycle and Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 SunTour Bicycle and Components Products Offered

12.11.5 SunTour Recent Development

13 Bicycle and Components Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Bicycle and Components Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bicycle and Components

13.4 Bicycle and Components Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Bicycle and Components Distributors List

14.3 Bicycle and Components Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Bicycle and Components Market Trends

15.2 Bicycle and Components Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Bicycle and Components Market Challenges

15.4 Bicycle and Components Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

