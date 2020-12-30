Carborundum Market is Surging; Must Know External Factor Analysis

Carborundum has a chemical name as silicon carbide which is not a natural mineral that has a wide range of industrial applications as abrasive. The grains in it are bonded together to form extremely hard ceramics that are widely used in car brakes, clutches, plates and even in bulletproof vests. It also has electronic applications including high voltage or high-temperature semiconductor electronics. They are available in grey, black color often with iridescence pseudohexagonal crystals and crystalline mass form.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Carborundum’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Saint-Gobain Abrasive Company (Carborundum) (United States),Imerys S.A (France),Carborundum Universal Limited (India),Dayton Superior Corporation (United States),BPI Inc. (United States),ESK-SIC GmbH (Germany),Washington Mills (United States) ,Navarro SiC S.A. (Spain),Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., (Japan),Elmet S.A. (Mexico),Yakushima Denko Co., Ltd (Japan)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Cutting, Grinding, Polishing, Antislip Additive, Refractory), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others), Industry Verticals (Manufacturing, Automotive, Electronics, Others), Coating (Open Coat, Closed Coat), Backing (Paper, Cloth, Fiber, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Number of Application of Carborundum

Surging Use of Carborundum Wafer in the Production of Electronic Devices

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Versatile Material for Electronic Application

Demand for Highly Sustainable Material in Various Industrial Applications

Challenges that Market May Face:

Packaging and Labeling Problems Associated with Carborundum

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

