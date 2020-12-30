Hydraulic Cranes Global Market Study Reveal explosive growth potential

A hydraulic crane is defined as the type of heavy-duty equipment that is used for lifting as well as hoisting. The hydraulic crane is made up of various components such as a fluid reservoir, pumps, hydraulic actuator, master cylinder, seals, valves and conductor. Some advantages of using a hydraulic crane are most are lightweight, set up time is very quick, they are amongst the simplest systems and others. Hydraulic cranes are vital to building major projects such as airports, roadways, bridges, buildings, and others.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Hydraulic Cranes’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (China),Ntm – NÃ¤rpes TrÃ¤ & Metall (Finland),Liebherr Cranes (India),Kegiom Lifting S.N.C (Italy),Kobelco Cranes Co., Ltd (Japan),Xcmg (China),Manitowoc Cranes (United States),Palfinger AG (Austria),Sennebogen Maschinenfabrik Gmbh (Germany),Sichelschmidt GmbH material handling (Germany)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Light Capacity Hydraulic Cranes, Heavy Capacity Hydraulic Cranes), Application (Loading and Unloading of Ship, Lowering Workshop, Heavy Industries, Railway Wagons, Others), Max Height (0-20 Feet, 20-40 Feet, 40 Feet or above), Lifting Capacity (0-10 Tons, 10-20 Tons, 20 Tons or above)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growth Drivers

Increasing usage of hydraulic cranes in major projects such as bridges, buildings, airports, roadways, and others. In China, there is a significant demand for transport infrastructure development. For instance, according to the Government of China, The total highway freight-ton-km reached more than 5,795,570 million ton-km in 2015 against 869,320 million ton-km in 2005. Therefore, it will affect the growth of the market.

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of Skilled Manpower to Operate Cranes as well as Hoist

Manually Operated Hydraulic Crane is Time Consuming for Transmission of Work

In Hydraulic Crane, Manually Operated is Slow as Compared To Automated Hydraulic Crane

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The global hydraulic cranes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market

