Eco Fiber Market Global Review: Actions that Could Prove Costly

Eco-fibers are made from materials that do not require any pesticide or chemicals to grow. The impact on environment while producing these fibers is significantly less than production of conventional cotton. The quality of such fibers are accredited by an independent organization. Growing need to reduce the adverse effect of fiber production and stringent government regulation regarding environmental protection are supplementing the demand for eco-fiber.

Some of the important players include Lenzing AG [Austria], Grasim Industries Limited [India], Teijin Ltd [Japan], US Fibers [United States], David C. Poole Company, Inc. [United States], Foss Manufacturing Company [United States], Polyfibre Industries [India], Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile [China], Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre [China], Wellman Plastics Recycling [United States], China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd. [China], Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation [Philippines], Foss Manufacturing Company, LLC [United States]

What isEco Fiber Market?

Eco-fibers are made from materials that do not require any pesticide or chemicals to grow. The impact on environment while producing these fibers is significantly less than production of conventional cotton. The quality of such fibers are accredited by an independent organization. Growing need to reduce the adverse effect of fiber production and stringent government regulation regarding environmental protection are supplementing the demand for eco-fiber.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Organic Fibers, Recycled Fibers, Regenerated Fibers, Others), Application (Textiles, Industrial, Medical, Household & Furnishings, Others), Product (Lyocell Fiber, Polylactic Acid Fiber, Soybean Fiber, Regenerated Protein Fiber, Bamboo Fiber, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Bamboo in Textile Industry

Rising Awareness About Sustainable Textile Production

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Environment Protection

Growing Textile Industry Worldwide

Restraints that are major highlights:

Unevenness and Imperfections at High Spinning Speed

High Variable Quality and Low Dimensional Stability

Opportunities

Rising Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

Favorable Government Initiative to Support Eco-friendly Production

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

