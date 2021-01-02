First introduced in Release 12 of the 3GPP specifications, ProSe (Proximity Services) is a D2D (Device-to-Device) technology that allows LTE devices to detect each other and to communicate directly. It relies on multiple enhancements to existing LTE standards including new functional elements and a “”sidelink”” air interface for direct connectivity between devices.

In comparison to existing D2D and proximity networking technologies, ProSe offers several distinct benefits including but not limited to better scalability, manageability, privacy, security and battery-efficiency. At present, efforts to commercialize ProSe are being spearheaded by the public safety and critical communications sector, amid the ongoing transition from legacy LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems to LTE networks.

Although initial investments in ProSe-enabled devices will be driven by the public safety and critical communications sector, there also exists a much larger opportunity in the commercial arena. Mobile operators can leverage ProSe to offer a range of B2B, B2B2C and B2C services that rely on proximity, including advertising, social networking, gaming, relaying traffic for wearables and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) connectivity.

By the end of 2025, SNS Research estimates that mobile operators can pocket as much $17 Billion in ProSe based annual service revenue. Up to 55% of this revenue figure will be attributable to proximity advertising.

The “”ProSe (Proximity Services) for LTE & 5G Networks: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts”” report presents an in-depth assessment of the ProSe market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, use cases, applications, business models, pre-commercial case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain and strategic recommendations. The report also presents forecasts for ProSe-enabled device shipments and ProSe based mobile operator service revenue from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts cover multiple submarkets and 6 regions.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Request for Free PDF Brochure covering COVID-19 Pandemic Business Impact on ProSe (Proximity Services) For LTE & 5G Networks: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1170816

The report covers the following topics:

ProSe technology

Market drivers and barriers

Sidelink air interface and spectrum bands

ProSe discovery and direct communication services

ProSe coverage scenarios and modes of operation

ProSe reference architecture, key functional elements and interfaces

3GPP standardization efforts for ProSe

Competing D2D and proximity networking technologies

Key applications, business models and monetization strategies

Case studies of pre-commercial ProSe engagements

Industry roadmap and value chain

Strategic recommendations for key ecosystem players including chipset suppliers, device OEMs, infrastructure vendors, public safety agencies and mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

ProSe Device Shipments & Revenue

Submarkets

Public Safety & Critical Communications

Commercial Sector

Form Factor Segmentation

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearables

Vehicle Mount Devices

V2X Devices

Other Devices

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin & Central America

North America

Western Europe

ProSe Based Mobile Operator Service Revenue

Submarkets

Advertising

Social Networking

V2X Connectivity

Public Safety & Critical Communications

Other Applications

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the ProSe opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How will the ecosystem evolve by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

How big is the ProSe service revenue opportunity for mobile operators?

How will ProSe help public safety agencies in replacing legacy LMR systems with LTE and 5G networks?

How will consolidation in the chipset ecosystem affect the adoption of ProSe?

How can ProSe deliver localized V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) connectivity?

What strategies should chipset suppliers, device OEMs and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Get Flat 20% Discount On This Report : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=1170816

The report has the following key findings:

In comparison to existing D2D and proximity networking technologies, ProSe offers several distinct benefits including but not limited to better scalability, manageability, privacy, security and battery-efficiency.

At present, efforts to commercialize ProSe are being spearheaded by the public safety and critical communications industry. The ongoing transition from legacy LMR systems to LTE networks is expected to trigger the very first investments in ProSe-enabled devices, as direct communication between devices is an essential requirement for users in this domain.

In the commercial area, mobile operators can leverage ProSe to offer a range of B2B, B2B2C and B2C services that rely on proximity including advertising, social networking, gaming, relaying traffic for wearables and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) connectivity.

By the end of 2025, SNS Research estimates that mobile operators can pocket as much $17 Billion in ProSe based annual service revenue. Up to 55% of this revenue figure will be attributable to proximity advertising.

List of Companies Mentioned

3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)

Apple

ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)

Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group)

Compass.To

DT (Deutsche Telekom)

EE

Ericsson

Facebook

FirstNet (First Responder Network Authority)

Home Office, UK

Huawei

IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)

Intel Corporation

KT Corporation

M87

MPSS (Ministry of Public Safety and Security, South Korea)

NEC Corporation

Nokia

NTT DoCoMo

NXP Semiconductors

OnePlus

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

TanTan

Telecom Italia Group

U.S. Department of Commerce

U.S. NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology)

Wi-Fi Alliance

Yahoo

ZigBee Alliance

You Can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=1170816&licType=S

Countires Covered

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Angola

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cape Verde

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

Chile

China

Cocos Islands

Colombia

Comoros Islands

Congo

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Côte d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

East Timor

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Guiana

French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)

French West Indies

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guam

Guatemala

Guernsey

Guinea Republic

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Isle of Man

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jersey

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kirghizstan

Kiribati

Korea

Kosovo

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Macedonia

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

Netherlands Antilles

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Niue

North Korea

Northern Marianas

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Palau

Palestine

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Samoa

Samoa (American)

Sao Tomé & Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

St Kitts & Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent & The Grenadines

Sudan

Suriname

Swaziland

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad & Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Turks & Caicos Islands

UAE

Uganda

UK

Ukraine

Uruguay

US Virgin Islands

USA

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Need Customization? Request a Customized Copy of This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1170816

Table of Contents

1 Chapter 1: Introduction 11

1.1 Executive Summary 11

1.2 Topics Covered 13

1.3 Forecast Segmentation 14

1.4 Key Questions Answered 15

1.5 Key Findings 16

1.6 Methodology 17

1.7 Target Audience 18

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 19

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of ProSe 21

2.1 What is D2D (Device-to-Device) Technology? 21

2.2 ProSe (Proximity Services) for 3GPP Networks 22

2.3 ProSe Service Classification 23

2.3.1 ProSe Discovery 23

2.3.2 ProSe Direct Communication 23

2.4 ProSe Coverage Scenarios 24

2.4.1 In-Coverage 24

2.4.2 Partial Coverage 24

2.4.3 Out-of-Coverage 25

2.5 ProSe Modes of Direct Communication 25

2.5.1 Unicast 25

2.5.2 One-to-Many: Group Communication 25

2.5.3 One-to-All: Broadcast Communication 26

2.6 ProSe Modes of Discovery 26

2.6.1 Restricted Discovery 26

2.6.2 Open Discovery 26

2.7 Competing Technologies 27

2.7.1 P25, TETRA & Conventional LMR Systems 27

2.7.2 Wi-Fi 27

2.7.2.1 Wi-Fi Direct 27

2.7.2.2 Wi-Fi Aware/NAN (Neighbor Awareness Networking) 28

2.7.2.3 Ad-Hoc Mode D2D Connectivity & TDLS (Tunneled Direct Link Setup) 28

2.7.2.4 WAVE (Wireless Access in Vehicular Environments): IEEE 802.11p 29

2.7.3 Bluetooth 29

2.7.3.1 Classic Bluetooth 29

2.7.3.2 Bluetooth High Speed 29

2.7.3.3 BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) 30

2.7.3.4 Bluetooth 5 Enhancements 30

2.7.4 Apple’s iBeacon 30

2.7.5 ZigBee 31

2.7.6 GPS 31

2.7.7 Others 31

2.8 Market Growth Drivers 32

2.8.1 Adoption of LTE for Public Safety & Critical Communications 32

2.8.2 Extending Wide Area Connectivity to IoT Devices & Accessories 32

2.8.3 Better Scalability & Coverage Range Than Competing Technologies 33

2.8.4 New Revenue Streams & ARPU Growth for Mobile Operators 33

2.8.5 Enhanced Manageability, Privacy & Security 34

2.8.6 Alleviating Network Congestion & Improving Spectrum Utilization 35

2.9 Market Barriers 35

2.9.1 Potential Interference 35

2.9.2 Achieving UE Battery Efficiency 35

2.9.3 Impact on Network Resources 36

2.9.4 Dependency on New Chipsets & Devices 36

2.9.5 Interoperability & Other Technical Challenges 36

3 Chapter 3: ProSe Technology & Standardization 37

3.1 Sidelink Air Interface 37

3.1.1 Use of Uplink Resources 37

3.1.2 Transmission Scheme 38

3.1.3 Frequency Bands & Channel Bandwidths 38

3.1.4 New Physical, Transport & Logical Channels 40

3.1.4.1 Physical Channels 40

3.1.4.2 Transport Channels 41

3.1.4.3 Logical Channels 41

3.1.5 Synchronization Signals 42

3.1.6 Alternative Wi-Fi Direct Communication Path 42

3.2 Key Operational Capabilities of ProSe 43

3.2.1 Service Authorization & Provisioning 43

3.2.2 ProSe Discovery 43

3.2.2.1 Direct Discovery 43

3.2.2.2 Specific Direct Discovery Features for Public Safety 45

3.2.2.3 EPC-Level Discovery 45

3.2.2.4 EPC Support for Wi-Fi Direct Communication 46

3.2.3 ProSe Direct Communication 46

3.2.3.1 One-to-One Direct Communication 46

3.2.3.2 One-to-Many Direct Communication 47

3.2.4 UE-to-Network Relay 47

3.3 ProSe Reference Architecture, Key Functional Elements & Interfaces 49

3.3.1 ProSe-Enabled Devices & Applications 50

3.3.2 ProSe AS (Application Server) 50

3.3.3 ProSe Function 50

3.3.3.1 DPF (Direct Provisioning Function) 51

3.3.3.2 Direct Discovery Name Management Function 51

3.3.3.3 EPC-Level Discovery ProSe Function 51

3.3.4 ProSe Proxy 52

3.3.5 ProSe Key Management Function 52

3.3.6 MME (Mobility Management Entity) 52

3.3.7 P-GW (Packet Data Network Gateway) 53

3.3.8 S-GW (Serving Gateway) 53

3.3.9 HSS (Home Subscriber Server) 53

3.3.10 SLP (Secure User Plane Location Platform) 53

3.3.11 S-GW (Serving Gateway) 54

3.3.12 Interfaces 54

3.3.12.1 PC1 54

3.3.12.2 PC2 54

3.3.12.3 PC3 54

3.3.12.4 PC4a 55

3.3.12.5 PC4b 55

3.3.12.6 PC5 (Sidelink) 55

3.3.12.7 PC6 55

3.3.12.8 PC7 56

3.3.12.9 PC8 56

3.3.12.10 S6a 56

3.3.12.11 S1-MME 56

3.4 3GPP Standardization for ProSe 57

3.4.1 Release 12 57

3.4.2 Release 13 57

3.4.3 Release 14 & Beyond 58

4 Chapter 4: ProSe Applications, Business Models & Case Studies 60

4.1 Key Applications of ProSe 60

4.1.1 Public Safety & Critical Communications 60

4.1.1.1 Direct Communication for Coverage Extension 60

4.1.1.2 Direct Communication within Network Coverage 61

4.1.1.3 Infrastructure Failure & Emergency Situations 61

4.1.1.4 Additional Capacity for Incident Response & Special Events 62

4.1.1.5 Discovery Services for Disaster Relief 62

4.1.2 Commercial Applications 63

4.1.2.1 Proximity Advertising 63

4.1.2.2 Localized Social Networking 63

4.1.2.3 Online & Real-World Gaming 64

4.1.2.4 Enabling the Sharing Economy 64

4.1.2.5 Mobile Relaying & Network Sharing 64

4.1.2.6 Wide Area Connectivity for the IoT & Wearables 65

4.1.2.7 Local Data Transfer 66

4.1.2.8 Other Applications 66

4.1.3 Cellular V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) Connectivity 67

4.2 Business Models: How Can Mobile Operators Monetize ProSe? 68

4.2.1 B2C: Premium Charge for ProSe Capabilities 68

4.2.2 B2B: D2D Services for Public Safety Agencies & Other Enterprises 69

4.2.3 B2B2C: Stacking Consumer Applications over ProSe 69

4.3 Case Studies of Pre-Commercial Engagements 70

4.3.1 Qualcomm: Accelerating Ecosystem Development with LTE Direct 70

4.3.2 DT (Deutsche Telekom): First Pre-Commercial Mobile Operator Trial for ProSe 71

4.3.3 KT Corporation: Emergency Services, Social Networking & Personalized Advertising with ProSe 72

4.3.4 TCL Communication: ProSe-Enabled Device Prototype Demonstration 73

4.3.5 NTT DoCoMo: Empowering the Sharing Economy with ProSe 73

4.3.6 M87: Expanding the Reach of Mobile Networks with ProSe 74

4.3.7 Compass.To: Successfully Conducting the First ProSe Trial in China 75

4.3.8 Others 76

Continue…

Browse Full Report With Complete TOC @ https://www.researchmoz.us/prose-proximity-services-for-lte-5g-networks-2017-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts-report.html

Thank you for taking the time to read this article.

About ResearchMoz:

Researchmoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We help enterprises of all sizes and from wide range of Industries Bridge the gap between success and failure, mainly through insights and analytics solutions offered in our reports. Researchmoz has a dedicated team to identify the most prominent aspects of business landscape and develop a framework in including them in the ongoing reports. All our business intelligence solutions that we provide or offer through third parties help them achieve this end. Our seasoned analysts sometimes double as consultants to provide analytics-driven insights, and help you move ahead of your competitors. The expertise that tens of thousands of reports contain strive to offer tailor-made solutions to meet your emerging needs. We help decipher the trends and proclivities of people to help companies understand their clients.

For More Information Kindly Contact: Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Browse More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/