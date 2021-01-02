The VRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts8 min read
vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) refers to a RAN (Radio Access Network) implementation where some or all baseband functions are separated from the remote radio unit and run as VNFs (Virtualized Network Functions) on commodity hardware. This approach results in multiple operational benefits including but not limited to TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reduction, performance gains and scalability. In addition, vRAN enables mobile operators to future-proof their networks for 5G upgrades.
The vRAN market is presently at a nascent stage with most investments focused on virtualized small cells for targeted greenfield deployments and pilot engagements for macrocell coverage. However, as mobile operators realize the benefits of RAN virtualization, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 125% over the next three year period. By the end of 2020, SNS Research estimates that vRAN deployments will account for a market worth $2.6 Billion.
The “vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the vRAN ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, collaborative initiatives, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for vRAN investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover multiple submarkets and 6 regions.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
Request for Free PDF Brochure covering COVID-19 Pandemic Business Impact on The VRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1170815
The report covers the following topics:
- vRAN ecosystem
- Market drivers and barriers
- vRAN architecture and key functional elements
- Baseband functional splitting for vRAN implementation
- Fronthaul networking technologies and interface options
- Key trends including RAN slicing, RANaaS (RAN as a Service), neutral hosting and MEC (Mobile Edge Computing)
- TCO comparison between vRAN and conventional RAN architectures
- vRAN deployment models including Cloud RAN and virtualized small cells
- Mobile operator case studies
- Regulatory landscape, collaborative initiatives and standardization
- Industry roadmap and value chain
- Profiles and strategies of over 60 leading ecosystem players including vRAN solution providers
- Strategic recommendations for ecosystem players including vRAN solution providers and mobile operators
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
Submarkets
- vRAN Radio Units
- vBBUs (Virtualized Baseband Units)
Air Interface Technology Segmentation
- LTE & 3G
- 5G NR (New Radio)
Deployment Model Segmentation
- Virtualized Small Cells
- Virtualized Macrocells
Regional Markets
- Asia Pacific
- Eastern Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin & Central America
- North America
- Western Europe
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the vRAN opportunity?
- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
- What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?
- Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?
- Is centralization a pre-requisite for vRAN implementation?
- What are the benefits and drawbacks of each baseband functional split option?
- How can vRAN reduce the TCO of RAN deployments?
- How can mobile operators future-proof their RAN investments for 5G upgrades?
- Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should vRAN solution providers and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?
Get Flat 20% Discount On This Report : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=1170815
The report has the following key findings:
- vRAN investments are expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 125% over the next three year period. By the end of 2020, SNS Research estimates that vRAN deployments will account for a market worth $2.6 Billion.
- At present, most vRAN investments are focused on virtualized small cells for targeted greenfield deployments and pilot engagements for macrocell coverage.
- Mobile operators are exploring multiple baseband functional split options for vRAN implementation, as they seek to ease the transition to 5G networks while reducing fronthaul costs.
- The ongoing 5G race is expected to significantly boost vRAN investments over the coming years. SNS Research estimates that approximately $900 Million of all vRAN investments will be directed towards 5G networks by the end of 2020.
List of Companies Mentioned
- 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)
- 6WIND
- ADLINK Technology
- Advantech
- Airspan Networks
- Altiostar Networks
- Amarisoft
- Argela
- Aricent
- ARM Holdings
- Artemis Networks
- Artesyn Embedded Technologies
- ASOCS
- ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)
- Broadband Forum
- Broadcom
- BT Group
- Casa Systems
- Cavium
- China Mobile
- China Unicom
- Cisco Systems
- Clavister
- Cobham Wireless
- Comcores
- CommAgility
- CommScope
- Contela
- Dali Wireless
- Dell Technologies
- DT (Deutsche Telekom)
- eASIC Corporation
- EBlink
- EE
- Ericsson
- ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)
- EURECOM
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi
- HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
- Huawei
- IBM Corporation
- IDT (Integrated Device Technology)
- IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)
- Intel Corporation
- ip.access
- IS-Wireless
- ITU (International Telecommunications Union)
- JMA Wireless
- Kathrein-Werke KG
- KT Corporation
- Linux Foundation
- MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum)
- Mellanox Technologies
- Microsemi Corporation
- Mitel Mobility
- Mobiveil
- MontaVista Software
- MTI Mobile
- NEC Corporation
- NGMN (Next Generation Mobile Networks) Alliance
- Nokia
- Nokia Networks
- Nokia Technologies
- NTT Communications
- NTT DoCoMo
- NXP Semiconductors
- Octasic
- ON.Lab (Open Networking Lab)
- ONF (Open Networking Foundation)
- Orange
- OSA (OpenAirInterface Software Alliance)
- Parallel Wireless
- Phluido
- Qualcomm
- Quortus
- Radisys Corporation
- Ranzure Networks
- Rearden
- Red Hat
- Samsung Electronics
- SCF (Small Cell Forum)
- SK Telecom
- SoftBank Group
- SOLiD (SOLiD Technologies)
- SpiderCloud Wireless
- Sprint Corporation
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Sunnada (Fujian Sunnada Communication Company)
- Sunwave Communications
- Telecom Italia Group
- Telefónica Group
- TI (Texas Instruments)
- TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)
- Vodafone Group
- Vodafone Hutchison Australia
- Vodafone Italy
- Xilinx
- xRAN Consortium
- Xura
- ZTE
You Can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=1170815&licType=S
Countires Covered
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Angola
- Anguilla
- Antigua & Barbuda
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin
- Bermuda
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- British Virgin Islands
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Cape Verde
- Cayman Islands
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Chile
- China
- Cocos Islands
- Colombia
- Comoros Islands
- Congo
- Cook Islands
- Costa Rica
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- East Timor
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Estonia
- Ethiopia
- Faroe Islands
- Federated States of Micronesia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)
- French West Indies
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Guam
- Guatemala
- Guernsey
- Guinea Republic
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jersey
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kirghizstan
- Kiribati
- Korea
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macau
- Macedonia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mali
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mayotte
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Montserrat
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- Netherlands Antilles
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Niue
- North Korea
- Northern Marianas
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Palau
- Palestine
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Réunion
- Romania
- Russia
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- Samoa (American)
- Sao Tomé & Principe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovak Republic
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- St Kitts & Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Vincent & The Grenadines
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Swaziland
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Taiwan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Togo
- Tonga
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- Turks & Caicos Islands
- UAE
- Uganda
- UK
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- US Virgin Islands
- USA
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Need Customization? Request a Customized Copy of This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1170815
Table of Contents
1 Chapter 1: Introduction 12
1.1 Executive Summary 12
1.2 Topics Covered 14
1.3 Forecast Segmentation 15
1.4 Key Questions Answered 16
1.5 Key Findings 17
1.6 Methodology 18
1.7 Target Audience 19
1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 20
2 Chapter 2: An Overview of vRAN 22
2.1 C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network): Opening the Door to RAN Virtualization 22
2.1.1 Decoupling the Base Station 22
2.1.2 Brief History 23
2.1.3 Outlook on Future Investments 23
2.2 What is vRAN? 24
2.2.1 Leveraging Commodity Technologies 25
2.2.2 Moving RAN to the Cloud 25
2.3 Key Functional Elements of vRAN 27
2.3.1 Remote Radio Unit 27
2.3.2 vBBU (Virtualized Baseband Unit) 27
2.3.2.1 Baseband VNFs (Virtualized Network Functions) 28
2.3.2.2 RTOS (Real-Time Operating System) & Virtualization Environment 29
2.3.2.3 GPP (General Purpose Processor) Platform 30
2.3.2.4 Dedicated Programmable Hardware 30
2.3.2.5 External Interactions 31
2.3.3 Fronthaul 32
2.3.3.1 Technologies 32
2.3.3.2 Interface Options 34
2.4 Baseband Functional Split Approaches 36
2.4.1 Fully Virtualized Baseband Processing: PHY-RF Split 37
2.4.2 Partially Virtualized Functional Splits 38
2.4.2.1 Intra-PHY Split 39
2.4.2.2 MAC-PHY Split 40
2.4.2.3 Intra-MAC Split 40
2.4.2.4 RLC-MAC Split 41
2.4.2.5 Intra-RLC Split 41
2.4.2.6 PDCP-RLC Split 41
2.4.2.7 RRC-PDCP Split 42
2.5 Market Growth Drivers 42
2.5.1 Capacity & Coverage Improvement: Addressing the Mobile Data Traffic Tsunami 42
2.5.2 Bringing Intelligence to the Edge: MEC (Mobile Edge Computing) 44
2.5.3 OpEx Reduction: Reducing Energy & Maintenance Costs 44
2.5.4 CapEx Reduction: BBU Resource Pooling & Commodity IT Hardware 45
2.5.5 Agile & Flexible Network Architecture 45
2.5.6 Enhanced Support for Advanced RAN Coordination Features 46
2.5.7 Multi-Tenancy & RAN Sharing 46
2.5.8 Enabling Painless Migration Towards Future RAN Technologies 47
2.5.9 Impact of 5G Rollouts 47
2.6 Market Barriers 47
2.6.1 Fronthaul Investments 48
2.6.2 Virtualization Challenges 48
2.6.3 Vendor Proprietary Functional Splits 48
2.6.4 Migration from Legacy Architectures 49
3 Chapter 3: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives 50
3.1 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) 50
3.1.1 Functional Splits for vRAN Implementation in 5G Networks 50
3.1.2 Management of Virtualized Mobile Networks 51
3.2 Broadband Forum 52
3.2.1 TR-069 for PNF Management 52
3.3 CPRI Initiative 53
3.3.1 eCPRI for 5G Fronthaul Networks 53
3.4 ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) 54
3.4.1 ORI for Fronthaul 54
3.4.2 NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) for vRAN 54
3.4.3 MEC (Mobile Edge Computing) 56
3.5 IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) 57
3.5.1 IEEE 802.1CM: TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking) for Fronthaul 57
3.5.2 IEEE P1904.3: Standard for RoE (Radio over Ethernet) Encapsulations and Mappings 57
3.5.3 IEEE 1914: NGFI (Next Generation Fronthaul Interface) Working Group 58
3.5.4 Other Standards & Work Groups 59
3.6 ITU (International Telecommunications Union) 60
3.6.1 Focus Group on IMT-2020 60
3.7 MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum) 61
3.7.1 Ethernet Transport 61
3.8 NGMN (Next Generation Mobile Networks) Alliance 62
3.8.1 P-CRAN (Project Centralized RAN) 62
3.9 ONF (Open Networking Foundation) & ON.Lab (Open Networking Lab) 63
3.9.1 M-CORD (Mobile Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) 63
3.10 OSA (OpenAirInterface Software Alliance) 65
3.10.1 LTE vRAN Implementation 65
3.11 SCF (Small Cell Forum) 66
3.11.1 Release 8: Small Cell Virtualization with nFAPI 66
3.12 TIP (Telecom Infra Project) 68
3.12.1 OpenCellular Access Platform 68
3.13 xRAN Consortium 69
3.13.1 xRAN Architecture 69
4 Chapter 4: vRAN Deployment Models & Case Studies 70
4.1 Deployment Models 70
4.1.1 Distributed vRAN 70
4.1.2 Centralized vRAN: Cloud RAN 71
4.1.3 Virtualized Small Cells 73
4.2 Mobile Operator Case Studies 74
4.2.1 BT Group 74
4.2.2 China Mobile 75
4.2.3 China Unicom 77
4.2.4 KT Corporation 78
4.2.5 NTT DoCoMo 79
4.2.6 Orange 81
4.2.7 SK Telecom 82
4.2.8 SoftBank Group 84
4.2.9 Telefónica Group 86
4.2.10 TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile) 87
4.2.11 Vodafone Group 88
Continue…
Browse Full Report With Complete TOC @ https://www.researchmoz.us/the-vran-virtualized-radio-access-network-ecosystem-2017-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-forecasts-report.html
Thank you for taking the time to read this article.
About ResearchMoz:
Researchmoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We help enterprises of all sizes and from wide range of Industries Bridge the gap between success and failure, mainly through insights and analytics solutions offered in our reports. Researchmoz has a dedicated team to identify the most prominent aspects of business landscape and develop a framework in including them in the ongoing reports. All our business intelligence solutions that we provide or offer through third parties help them achieve this end. Our seasoned analysts sometimes double as consultants to provide analytics-driven insights, and help you move ahead of your competitors. The expertise that tens of thousands of reports contain strive to offer tailor-made solutions to meet your emerging needs. We help decipher the trends and proclivities of people to help companies understand their clients.
For More Information Kindly Contact: Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Rohit Bhisey,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Browse More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/