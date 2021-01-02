Data Center as A Bottleneck: Market Strategies, Analysis, and Opportunities

Data Center as A Bottleneck: Market Strategies, Analysis, and Opportunities6 min read
There are 20 module parts to the larger study comprised of detailed analysis of how new infrastructure layers will work to support management of vast quantities of data.
Worldwide hyperscale data center markets implement cloud computing with shared resource and the aim, more or less achieved of providing foolproof security systems that protect the integrity of corporate data. Cloud data centers are poised to achieve explosive growth as they replace enterprise web server farms with cloud computing and with cloud 2.0 automated process computing. The implementation of secure large computing capability inside data center buildings provides economies of scale not matched by current state of the art enterprise data center standalone server technology.
Economies of scale provide savings of between 50% to 100x less cost. These are savings that cannot be ignored by any person responsible or running a business.
Building size cloud 2.0 computer implementations feature simplicity of design achievable only with scale. These data centers implement cloud 2.0 in a move that works better than much of the current cloud computing. The cloud 2.0 data centers have been reduced to two types of components, an ASIC server: single chip servers and a network based on a matching ASIC switch. Data centers are implemented with a software controller for that ASIC server and switch infrastructure.
The major driving factors for Cloud 2.0 mega data center market are cost benefit, growing colocation services, need for data consolidation, and cloud. Amazon (AWS), Microsoft, Google, and Facebook data centers are in a class by themselves, they have functioning fully automatic, self-healing, networked mega datacenters that operate at fiber optic speeds to create a fabric that can access any node in any particular data center because there are multiple pathways to every node. In this manner, they automate applications integration for any data in the mega data center.
This is the 691st report in a series of primary market research reports that provide forecasts in communications, telecommunications, the Internet, computer, software, telephone equipment, health equipment, and energy. Automated process and significant growth potential are a priority in topic selection. The project leaders take direct responsibility for writing and preparing each report. They have significant experience preparing industry studies. They are supported by a team, each person with specific research tasks and proprietary automated process database analytics. Forecasts are based on primary research and proprietary data bases.
The primary research is conducted by talking to customers, distributors and companies. The survey data is not enough to make accurate assessment of market size, so WinterGreen Research looks at the value of shipments and the average price to achieve market assessments. Our track record in achieving accuracy is unsurpassed in the industry. We are known for being able to develop accurate market shares and projections. This is our specialty.
The analyst process is concentrated on getting good market numbers. This process involves looking at the markets from several different perspectives, including vendor shipments. The interview process is an essential aspect as well. We do have a lot of granular analysis of the different shipments by vendor in the study and addenda prepared after the study was published if that is appropriate.
Forecasts reflect analysis of the market trends in the segment and related segments. Unit and dollar shipments are analyzed through consideration of dollar volume of each market participant in the segment. Installed base analysis and unit analysis is based on interviews and an information search. Market share analysis includes conversations with key customers of products, industry segment leaders, marketing directors, distributors, leading market participants, opinion leaders, and companies seeking to develop measurable market share.
Table of Content
SEA CHANGE SERIES: CLOUD 2.0, MEGA DATA CENTERS
Executive Summary
BOTTLENECKS: NAVIGATING WOODS HOLE IS TRICKY — POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS
Viewed From The Cockpit: The Converging And Diverging Channels Can Look Like A
Random Scattering Of Reds And Greens
Using the Red and Green Boys to Navigate
Nine-Foot Bay Of Fundy Tide
Video and Data Streams Create Bottlenecks:
Demand for New Types of Cloud
The Right Type of Cloud: Mega Data Centers, Cloud 2.0
Table of Contents
Mega Data Center Scale and Automation
Only Way To Realign Data Center Cost Structure Is To Automate Infrastructure
Management And Orchestration
Entire Warehouse Building As A Single System
Half a Trillion Dollars
Two Tier Architecture to Achieve Simplicity
Bandwidth and Data Storage Demands Create Need For Application Integration
Cultural Shift
Line of Business Loses Control Of Hardware Servers
Cultural Change Needed to Move to Cloud
Adjusting to Rapid Change
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Fully Automatic, Self-Healing, Networked Mega
Systems Inside A Building.
Data Center Design Innovation
Shift To An All-Digital Business Environment
System Operates As A Whole, At Fiber Optic Speeds, To Create A Fabric
Mega Data Center Market Description and Market Dynamics
Advantages of Mega Data Center Cloud 2.0: Multi-Threading
Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Multi-Threading Automates Systems Integration
Advantages of Mega Data Center Cloud 2.0: Scale
Infrastructure Scale
Intense Tide Of Data Causing Bottlenecks
Application Integration Bare Metal vs. Container Controllers
Workload Schedulers, Cluster Managers, And Container Controllers Work Together
Google Kubernetes Container
Google Shift from Bare Metal To Mega Data Center Container Controllers
Mesosphere / Open Source Mesos Tool
Mega Data Center TCO and Pricing: Server vs. Mainframe vs. Cloud vs. Cloud 2.0
Labor Accounts For 75% Of The Cost Of An Enterprise Web Server Center
Cloud 2.0 Systems And The Mainframe Computing Systems Compared
Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Lower Operations Cost
Cloud 2.0 mega Data Center Is Changing the Hardware And Data Center Markets
Scale Needed to Make Mega Data Center Containers Work Automatically
Multipathing 53
Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Centers Simple Repetitive Systems
Simplifying The Process Of Handling Load Balanced Requests
Google Servers Are Linked Logically, Each With Their Own Switch
Internet Apps Trillion Dollar Markets
Clos Simplicity
Clos-Based Topologies Increase Network Capacity
Mega Data Centers Embrace Open Source: Scale Is Everything
Open Cloud Server
Mainframe Provides Security
IBM Mainframe Handles Transactions, Business Analytics, and Mobile Apps
IBM Excels in Mastering Large Size Of Data To Be Managed
Transaction Based Mainframe
Microsoft Market Presence
Observers See Enterprise Data Center Moving to Cloud
Public Cloud Adoption
Microsoft Positioned To Become A Hyperscaler, Open Sourcing Hardware
Google Shift from Bare Metal To Container Controllers
Rapid Cloud Adoption: Google Says No Bare Metal
IBM Uses Bare Metal Servers: Mainframe Not Dead
VMware Photon Controller: Open Source Container Infrastructure Platform
Why Mega-Datacenters?
Data Center Switching
Software-Defined Networks Represent the Future
Broadcom 40 Gigabit Ethernet Optical Transceiver
40G, 100GBPS Transceivers Evolving Place in Mega Data Center:
NeoPhotonics 400 Gbps CFP8 PAM4
Applications: Equinix and Oracle
Oracle Cloud Platform
Reason Companies Move to Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center
System On A Chip (SoAc)
New Class of Low-Power Server SoCs
Optical Transceiver Vendors Have Noticed That Mega Data Centers Are at the
Center of Modern Processing
Fiber High Bandwidth Datacenters
400 Gbps Headed For The Data Center
100 Gbps Adoption
Optical Transceiver Vendors Have Noticed That Mega Data Centers Are at the
Center of Modern Processing
Digital Workloads Increasing
Optical Transceiver High Growth as Shift to Cloud Occurs
Google Disruptive Technology: Base Orchestration Enhancements
Digital Realty Trust Lakeside Technology in Chicago: 1.1 Million Square Foot Data Center
Cisco Cloud Index: Cloud Replaces Data Centers
NTT Has Dominant Market Position
Enterprise Networking Rapid Transition
Public Cloud Adoption
Cisco CRS-3 Core Routing Platform
Evolution of Data Center Strategy
Systems Integration
AWS, Amazon Cloud Services Facebook, Google, and Microsoft: AWS leads in
Mega Data Center Infrastructure
Conclusion 103
Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Evolution
APPENDIX A
Growth of Quantity of Data
Data Expanding And Tools Used To Share, Store And Analyze Evolving At Phenomenal Rates
Video Traffic 105
Cisco Analysis of Business IP Traffic
Increasing Video Definition: By 2020, More Than 40 Percent of Connected Flat-
Panel TV Sets Will Be 4K
M2M Applications
Applications, For Telemedicine And Smart Car Navigation Systems,
Require Greater Bandwidth And Lower Latency
Explosion of Data Inside Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center with Multi Threading
Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Multi-Threading Automates Systems Integration
Fixed Broadband Speeds (in Mbps), 2015–2020
Internet Traffic Trends
Siemens Predicts IoT Growth
Appendix B: Things People Already Know About Cloud Computing
Continue…
