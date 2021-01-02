NCAAF!! Chick-fil-A-Peach Bowl 2021 Reddit Streams: Georgia vs Cincinnati Live Stream On Reddit Free: Crackstreams Peach Bowl, live stream, Match info, start time, College Football Preview, Odds, Picks Watch Live Anywhere

Georgia football ends the 2020 season Friday in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati.For the offense, the Peach Bowl is a huge deal. It’s a chance to end the season with positive momentum after struggling for much of the early weeks of the year. Here are the players to watch closely against Cincinnati as their performances will offer a glimpse of what to expect in 2021:

College football betting kicks off in the new year with a terrific tilt between a pair of Top-10 teams as the Georgia Bulldogs face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Peach Bowl. No. 8-ranked Cincinnati has gone a perfect 9-0 this season but are installed as 7.5-point underdogs against perennial SEC powerhouse Georgia.We break down the college football odds with our best picks and predictions for Georgia vs. Cincinnati at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Friday, January 1, with kickoff at noon ET.

About Georgia vs Cincinnati Peach Bowl 2021

Key Injuries:

Georgia: Monty Rice LB (Out), Eric Stokes CB (Out), Kendall Milton RB (Questionable), Richard LeCounte DB (Questionable), Trey Hill C (Out), Tre’ McKitty TE (Out), Jermaine Johnson LB (Out), Ben Cleveland OL (Out), DJ Daniel CB (Out)

Cincinnati: Gerrid Doakes RB (Probable), James Wiggins S (Questionable)

The offensive line:

The starting offensive line Georgia fields Friday could be the group that begins the 2021 season. For that reason, pay close attention to how the offensive line plays.

Usual starters Jamaree Salyer, Warren McClendon and Justin Shaffer are still playing. Shaffer is a senior, but with a high upside and low NFL Draft projections, he may use the free season granted by the NCAA.

Warren Ericson will get his second start at center filling in for injured starter Trey Hill. Ericson looked good in Georgia’s regular-season finale against Missouri. Another good outing against Cincinnati will give him positive momentum heading into the spring as he leads the battle for the vacant center position.

Right guard Ben Cleveland opting out creates opportunities for several players. Clay Webb and Sedrick Van Pran, a pair of talented freshman guards, could compete for his spot.

Salyer also has guard experience and backup left tackle Xavier Truss is a solid player in his own right. And if coaches like Truss starting at tackle more than Webb or Van Pran starting at guard, we may see Salyer move back to guard.

Viewing information: Peach Bowl Game, Georgia vs Cincinnati

Date: Friday, Janu. 01, 2021 Time: 12.00 Pm ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



Peach Bowl 2021: Latest Preview Odds, Prediction for Georgia vs Cincinnati Playoff

Odds:

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia (-6.5)

Over/Under: 49.5

Money Line: Georgia (-240; bet $240 to win $100); Cincinnati (+190; bet $100 to win $190)

Preview, Prediction:

Cincinnati is aiming to become the fourth Group of Five program to win a New Year’s Six game and the first since the UCF Knights in 2017.

If the Bearcats defeat Georgia, they will likely win through their defensive play. They rank 10th in yards allowed and seventh in points conceded per game.

The Clemson Tigers are the only team to qualify for the playoff or New Year’s Six to rank in the top 10 of either category.

The Bearcats allowed a single opponent to score more than 25 points in their nine games. They held two of their three ranked foes beneath 15 points.

While Cincinnati’s defense rightfully gets plenty of praise, its offense can hold its own as well. Quarterback Desmond Ridder and running back Gerrid Doaks are a tough duo to stop on the ground.

Ridder and Doaks both gained over 600 rushing yards, and they are responsible for 19 of Cincinnati’s 28 rushing scores.

Cincinnati’s top offensive strength will go up against Georgia’s front seven, which conceded 69.3 rushing yards per game in the regular season.

Final Words about Peach Bowl 2021

As a result of Covid-19, four of the top 10 Football Georgia vs Cincinnati Peach Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conferences including the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American Conference (MAC) and Mountain West decided to cancel their seasons during the summer of 2020.

The Big Ten plays eight games over eight weeks from October 23, Pac-12 will play a seven-game schedule starting on November 6, MAC will play a six-game schedule from November 4 and Mountain West will play an eight-game schedule from January 1, 2021