Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report focuses on the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

IT Service Management (ITSM) is a process-based practice that mainly deliver satisfactory service to the end user customer. It is intended to align the delivery of information technology (IT) services with needs of the enterprise, emphasizing benefits to customers.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/379479/global-it-service-management-itsm-software-market-size-share-price-trends-and-growth-forecast-to-2025#.X3RvbKBR3IU

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 43.6% in 2017, followed by EU with 29.7%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 8.48%.

In 2017, the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market size was 1810 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4380 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.7% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ServiceNow

Atlassian

Ivanti (HEAT Software)

IBM

CA Technologies

BMC Software

ASG Software

Axios Systems

SAP

Cherwell Software

Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

Freshworks

Ultimo

Epicor

TOPdesk

Samanage

Agiloft Service

Symantec

SysAid

SolarWinds

Autotask

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3340205-global-it-service-management-itsm-software-market-size

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Service Management (ITSM) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.