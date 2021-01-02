Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025

Snapshot

IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software is the software to implement the IT asset management activities. IT asset management (ITAM) is the set of business practices that join financial, contractual and inventory functions to support life cycle management and strategic decision making for the IT environment.

The global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Hardware Asset Management

Software Asset Management

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

IBM

HP

Oracle

Dell KACE

BMC Software Inc.

Cherwell Software

Aspera Technologies

LANDESK Software

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Government

Pharm & Medical

Bank & Finance

Transportation

Energy

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)