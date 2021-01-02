Global Out of Home Coffee Market (by Consumption, Product Type & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

The global out of home coffee market is expected to reach US$29.55 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 4.94%, over the period 2020-2024. Growth in the out of home coffee market has accrued due to the accelerating coffee consumption, increasing number of working age population, growing presence of coffee houses, rising disposable income and growing urbanization. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like surging food & beverage e-commerce retail sales, increasing preference for instant coffee, technological advancements. The growth of the market would be challenged by fluctuation in coffee prices, unstable climate conditions and harmful side effects.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/379649/out-of-home-coffee-industry-sales-supply-and-consumption-2020-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2025#.X39RQ6BR3IU

The global out of home coffee market has been segmented in terms of value and volume. The global out of home coffee market volume can be bifurcated into Office/Communities and Horeca. Whereas, on the basis of product type, the global out of home coffee market can be categorized into roast & ground, beans, instant and single serve coffee.

The fastest growing regional markets are Latin America and Western Europe due to the growing presence of coffee houses across the region, increasing consumption of coffee owing to its health benefits, rising out of home coffee consuming population and improved economic conditions of the region. Further, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 is causing an adverse disruption on the overall economy and society, affecting the out of home coffee consumption, which is expected to negatively impact the growth of the global out of home coffee market during the forecasted period.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5795868-global-out-of-home-coffee-market-by-consumption

Scope of the Report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global out of home coffee market segmented on the basis of consumption, product type and region.

• The major regional and country markets (Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe and Australasia) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, The J. M. Smucker Company, The Lavazza Group, Dunkin’ Brands Group and JAB Holding Company (JDE Peet’s N.V.)) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Coffee Producers

• Coffee Distributors, Traders and Dealers

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities