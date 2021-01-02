Flexible Display Market Current and Future Industry Trends, 2019 – 2026

Flexible Display are flexible in nature. Flexible displays like OLEDs, flex pads etc. are emerging display technologies that enables beautiful and efficient displays and lighting panels. Thin OLEDs are already being used in many mobile devices and TVs, and the next generation of these panels will be flexible and bendable and Flex pad is an interactive system which is highly flexible and deformable. A flexible OLED is created on a flexible substrate which can be either plastic, metal or flexible glass. The plastic and metal panels will be light, thin and very durable and are virtually shatter-proof.

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Universal Display Corporation (United States),Atmel Corporation (United States),Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea),Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),Dupont Display (United States),LG display (South Korea),Nokia (Finland),Sony Corporation (Japan),Corning Incorporated (United States)



Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Wearable Electronics, Mobile Phone Displays, Tablet and Notebook Displays, TV Panels, Others (PC Monitor, E-reader)), Substrate (Plastic Foils, Metal Foils, Flexible Glass), Technology (OLEDs, LCDs, LEDs, EPD), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Popularity of Flexible Displays in Digital Applications

Rising Acceptance of Flexibility in Holographic Displays

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics

High Implementation in Entertainment and Gaming

Restraints that are major highlights:

Material Used In OLED Flexible Display Is Sensitive To Moisture

Opportunities

Technological Advancements and Growing Investments in Flexible Display Technology

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail competitive advantage through combined synergies.



