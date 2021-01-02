Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

The set-top box, a device that refers to an external TV tuner to become a user interface to the internet and also enables a television set to receive and decode digital television broadcast. It is sometimes required for various advanced TV services includes premium channels, video on demand, pay-per-view, etc. Of late, space set-top box has become an integral part of TV viewing in various part of the world. Moreover, the technological advancement in digital broadcast technologies coupled with increasing demand for superior audio and video content is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Latest research document on ‘Digital TV Set-Top Boxes’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

ARRIS International Limited (United States),DISH Network LLC (United States),HUMAX (South Korea),Roku Inc. (United States) ,Technicolor SA (France),Broadcom Inc. (United States),Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China) ,Comcast Corporation (United States),EchoStar Corporation (United States),Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),Apple Inc. (United States),Sagemcom Broadband SAS (France),Samsung (South Korea)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Terrestrial Digital TV, Digital Cable TV, Others), Application (Household, Commercial), Content Resolution Type (Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), 4K/Ultra-High Definition (UHD))

Market Influencing Trends:

Advent of Various Smart Features in Set-Top-Box and Technological Innovation in Development of Wide Range of STBs by Key Market Players

Growth Drivers

Increasing Disposable Income and Growing Popularity of High Definition (HD) Channels Globally

The Growth in the Adoption of Smart Televisions Globally

Increasing Partnership with Software and Content Providers to Optimally Address the Rising Need for Interactive Content

Restraints that are major highlights:

Increasing Manufacturing Cost and Vendors Consolidation

Opportunities

Several Countries Government Regulations Mandating Television Digitization or Digitization of Cable Networks, Especially in Emerging Nations Such as China, India, Brazil, etc,

Television Providers has Introduced Artificial Intelligence in Set-Top Boxes in Developed Countries.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Content

Global Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Digital TV Set-Top Boxes Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis, Local Reforms etc)

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Revenue (Value) , Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2025)

Chapter 5: Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type (2014-2025)

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application (2014-2025)

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Benchmarking (2019)

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

………….

