DC-DC Converter Market in Demand; Sentiment Is Shifting Towards Growth

A DC-to-DC converter is defined as the electronic circuit which modifies one potential difference level to another potential difference level. Some of the major advantages of DC-to-DC converter are increasing the available input voltage, provides the technique to extend potential from partly reduced cell potential, among others. It is used in numerous industries such as telecommunication, server, storage & network, industrial robotics, aerospace & defense, among others. Rising demand for dc-dc converters in electric or fully electric aircraft is likely to be the prime driver for market growth.

Latest research document on ‘DC-DC Converter’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Ericsson (Sweden),Texas Instruments (United States),STMicroelectronic (Switzerland),General Electric (United States),Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan),Wall Industries, Inc. (United States),Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan),Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan),Vicor Corporation (United States),Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Isolated DC-DC converter {Fly-back, Forward, Half Bridge, Full Bridge and Push Pull}, Non-isolated DC-DC converter), Form Factor (Quarter Brick, Eighth Brick, Half Brick, Full Brick, Sixteen Brick), Industry Vertical (Telecommunication, Server, Storage & Network, Industrial Robotics, Aerospace & Defense, Others), Output Number (Single Output, Dual Output, Three output, Multi-Output)

Market Influencing Trends:

Latest Trend of this is Incorporating New Power-Saving Architectures in DC-DC Converters

Growth Drivers

Rising Adoption of Environment-Friendly Electric Vehicles

Increasing Use of Thick Film Hybrid DC-DC Converters in Space Applications

Restraints that are major highlights:

Issue related to Protection from High Electrical Voltages and has More Noise

Opportunities

Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India, Brazil, among others

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Content

Global DC-DC Converter Market Research Report

Chapter 1: DC-DC Converter Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis, Local Reforms etc)

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Revenue (Value) , Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2025)

Chapter 5: Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type (2014-2025)

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application (2014-2025)

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Benchmarking (2019)

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

What benefits does AMA research studies provides?

Supporting company financial and cash flow planning

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

