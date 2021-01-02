Airbag Electronics Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Airbag electronic is defined as the electronic systems which measure the signals of sensors and control different actuators in order to prevent passenger injuries in accidents. Growing demand for safer and more efficient driving experiences and government regulations pertaining to vehicle safety are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market.

Latest research document on ‘Airbag Electronics’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Autoliv (Sweden),Denso Corporation (Japan),Key Safety Systems, Inc. (United States),Takata Corporation (Japan),Toyoda-Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan),TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. (United States),Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan),Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Ningbo Joyson Electronic (China),Nihon Plast Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (ACU (Airbag Control Unit), FIS (Front Impact Sensor), SIS (Side Impact Sensor), PSIS (Pressure Side Impact Sensor), ODS (Occupant Detection System), PSB ECU (Pre-safety Seat Belt ECU)), Component (Crash sensors, Safing safety sensor, Others), Vehicle Type (Compact Cars, Mid-Sized Cars, Premium Cars, Luxury Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)

Market Influencing Trends:

New technologies advancement such as IOT, and advanced sensors

Growth Drivers

Increasing Concerns over Improving the Measures for Automobile Safety

Advanced Airbag Designs and Highly-Integrated Crash Sensors

Government Regulations Pertaining to Vehicle Safety

Restraints that are major highlights:

Increasing Development of Active Safety Systems

Opportunities

Rising demand from Emerging Economies such as India, China, and others

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Table of Content

Global Airbag Electronics Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Airbag Electronics Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis, Local Reforms etc)

Chapter 3: Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Revenue (Value) , Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2025)

Chapter 5: Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type (2014-2025)

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application (2014-2025)

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Benchmarking (2019)

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

………….

What benefits does AMA research studies provides?

Supporting company financial and cash flow planning

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Key Development Activities:

The market is fragmented with numerous players focusing on technique and quality of the product due to which the global airbag electronics market can witness an upsurge in the forecast period.

