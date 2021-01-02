E-Learning – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global E-Learning market is expected to grow from $176.12 billion in 2017 to reach $398.15 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 9.5%. The key factors that are favoring the market growth are flexibility in learning, low cost, easy accessibility, increased effectiveness by animated learning, escalation in number of internet users and growing access of broadband pooled with mobile phones with online capabilities. However, factors like change management, technology obsolescence and vendor- developer partnership are major restraints that are hindering the growth of this market.

A learning system based on formalized teaching but with the help of electronic resources is known as E-learning. While teaching can be based in or out of the classrooms, the use of computers and the Internet forms the major component of E-learning. E-learning can also be termed as a network enabled transfer of skills and knowledge, and the delivery of education is made to a large number of recipients at the same or different times.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/379821/global-elearning-market-analysis-2020-forecasts-to-2025#.X4mJJE9R3IU

By application section, corporate e-Learning sectors to grow at the fastest CAGR in the e-learning market during the forecast period. The shift toward cloud-based learning that is cost-effective, efficient, and time-saving will boost the growth of the corporate sector in the e-learning market. The growing demand for training programs and content covers compliance and IT management and industry related courses is driving the market for e-learning in the corporate sector.

The US and Canada are the largest revenue generators in the e-learning market in North America. The increasing availability of internet infrastructure and the high penetration of smart phones and tablets in North America are driving the growth of the e-learning market in the region. Advantages such as extensive access to innovative learning and training solutions are propelling the demand for e-learning modules in the North American market. Vendors are focusing on offering learning modules with high engagement levels, degree of customization, and the quality of content to gain the market share in the e-learning market in North America.

Some of the key players in E-Learning the market include Cisco Systems, Oracle iLearning, Tata Interactive Systems, Microsoft, Apollo Education Group, Educomp Solutions Ltd , SAP, McGraw-Hill Education, SkillSoft, The British Council, Aptara, Cengage Learning , Macmillan, Cornerstone on demand, Desire2learn, Edmodo, Pearson, BlackBoard Learn, Docebo and SunGard.

Vendors Covered:

• Content Providers

• Faculty support

• Service Providers

Learning Modes Covered:

• Instructor-Led

• Self-Paced

Types Covered:

• Testing

• Training

Technologies Covered:

• Podcasts

• Learning Content Management System

• Learning Management System (LMS)/SaaS

• Knowledge Management System

• Application Simulation Tool

• Mobile e-learning

• Rapid e-learning

• Virtual Classroom

• Online e-learning

• Game Bases Learning

• Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCS), Wearables and Others

• Packaged Content

• Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

• Academic e-Learning

• Corporate e-Learning

End Users Covered:

• Higher Education

• K-12

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3457706-e-learning-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements