Global OSS BSS System and Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

OSS/BSS, in telecommunications, stands for operations support system/business support system. The two systems, operated together by telecommunications service providers, are used to support a range of telecommunication services.

North America will be the leading regional market until 2025, representing more than 33% of the overall market revenue. The growth of the region is driven by the high degree of standardization and commercialization coupled with conducive regulatory initiatives and the strong demand for streamlined operational and business management solutions. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will expand at a CAGR higher than any other region due to the burgeoning demand for customer care services and convergent charging systems.

In 2018, the global OSS BSS System and Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global OSS BSS System and Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the OSS BSS System and Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amdocs

CSG

Ericsson

Huawei

Xoriant

Creospan

Subex

Samsung Electronics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Operation Support Systems (OSS)

Business Support System (BSS)

Service Delivery Platform

Market segment by Application, split into

Communication Industry

Retail Industry

Media and Entertainment Industry

Banks and Financial Institutes

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of OSS BSS System and Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.