Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

In the last few years, global market of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) developed rapidly, stimulated by the increasing demand from North America and Europe. In 2018, global revenue of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is 303 million USD; the actual sales volume is about 24893 KG.

This report studies the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) key manufacturers in this market include:

Kazmira

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Road

Medical Marijuana

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

NuLeaf Naturals

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Other