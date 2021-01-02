Global P2P Payments Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-20261 min read
P2P Payments market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global P2P Payments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
FOR MORE DETAILS : https://starsian.com/2020/10/p2p-결제-시장-분석-2020-글로벌-점유율-동향-및-기회-예측-2025/
The key players covered in this study
PayPal Pte. Ltd.
Tencent
Square, Inc.
Circle Internet Financial Limited
clearXchange
SnapCash
Dwolla, Inc.
TransferWise Ltd.
CurrencyFair LTD
One97 Communications Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airtime transfer & Top-Ups
Money transfers & Payments
Merchandise & Coupons
Travel & Ticketing
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Payments
Travels & Hospitality Payments
Transportation & Logistics Payments
Energy & Utilities Payments
Others
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5688105-global-p2p-payments-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America