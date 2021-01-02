January 2, 2021

Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Business Process Management (BPM) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Business Process Management (BPM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study
IBM
Appian
Software AG
Oracle
Pegasystems
Red Hat
Opentext
Tibco Software
K2
BP Logix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Process Improvement
Automation
Content and Document Management
Integration
Monitoring and Optimization
Market segment by Application, split into
Government & Defense
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

