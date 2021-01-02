January 2, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Global Ridesharing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Ridesharing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ridesharing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study
Uber
Lyft
Mytaxi
Grab
Didi Chuxing
Carma
Gett
BlaBlaCar
Ola
Yandex.Taxi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Commuting Ridesharing
Dynamic Ridesharing
Fixed Long Distance Ridesharing
Market segment by Application, split into
Peer-to-Peer (P2P)
Business-to-Business (B2B)
Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

