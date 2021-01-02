January 2, 2021

Global Automotive Chassis Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Automotive Chassis market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Chassis market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Chassis market is segmented into
Front Engine Front Drive
Front Engine Rear Drive
Front Engine Four-wheel Drive
Mid Engine Rear Drive
Rear Engine Rear Drive

Segment by Application, the Automotive Chassis market is segmented into
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicles

Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Automotive Chassis market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Automotive Chassis market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Automotive Chassis Market Share Analysis

Automotive Chassis market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Automotive Chassis by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Automotive Chassis business, the date to enter into the Automotive Chassis market, Automotive Chassis product introduction, recent developments, etc.

 

The major vendors covered:
BENTELER International
Bosch
Continental
Magna International
ZF Group
ALF ENGINEERING
American Axle & Manufacturing
DuPont
Kalyani Group (Bharat Forge)
KLT
Surin Automotive
Gestamp

