Global and China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global and China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-20262 min read
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Scope and Market Size
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/528226021/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-education-market-global-industry-share-growth-competitive-analysis-and-forecast-2026
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Machine Learning and Deep Learning
Natural Language Processing
Market segment by Application, split into
Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments
Intelligent Tutoring Systems
Content Delivery Systems
Fraud and Risk Management
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Google
IBM
Pearson
Microsoft
AWS
Nuance
Cognizant
Metacog
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5917768-global-and-china-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-education
Quantum Adaptive Learning
Querium
Third Space Learning
Aleks
Blackboard
BridgeU
Carnegie Learning
Century
Cognii
DreamBox Learning
Elemental Path
Fishtree
Jellynote
Jenzabar
Knewton
Luilishuo