The report analyzes and forecast advanced analytics market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the advanced analytics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the advanced analytics market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the advanced analytics market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent vendors operative in the advanced analytics market. To understand the competitive landscape of advanced analytics market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The reported offer market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, application and regional segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and growth rate.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/503245321/advanced-analytics-market-and-its-future-outlook-and-trend-during-the-period-of-2019-2021

The study provides a crucial view on the advanced analytics by segmenting the market based on type, application, and region. All the type, application, segments of advanced analytics market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 to 2021. In term of type, advanced analytics market classified into statistical analysis, risk analytics, social analytics, predictive modeling, visual analytics, customer analytics, business analytics, and big data analytics. Based on application, global advanced analytics market is bifurcated into telecom and IT, banking and financial services, healthcare, government and defense, transportation and logistics and consumer goods and retails. The regional segmentation comprises of present and forecast demand in Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America for advanced analytics market.

The competitive profiling of key players of advanced analytics market includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, their recent developments and product presented by them which can help in assessing competition in the market. Major participants in the advanced analytics space include SAP, SAS, IBM Corporation, Knime, Fico, Oracle Corporation, Statsoft, Microsoft and Angoss, amongst others.

The report segment of global advanced analytics market is as follows:

Global Advanced Analytics Market: Type Segment Analysis

Statistical Analysis

Big Data Analytics

Customer Analytics

Social Analytics

Visual Analytics

Risk Analytics

Business Analytics

Predictive Modeling

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3187143-advanced-analytics-market-statistical-analysis-big-data-analytics

Global AdvancedAnalytics Market: Application Segment Analysis

Banking and Financial Services

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Transportation and Logistics

Consumer Goods and Retails

Global AdvancedAnalytics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa