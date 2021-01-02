Paper Packaging Material Market (Liquid Packaging Cartons, Corrugated Cases, Carton & Folding Boxes and Others) for Beverages, Fast Foods, Fresh Foods, Dairy & Bakery, Frozen Foods and Other Applications – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2015 – 2021

The report covers forecast and analysis for the paper packaging material market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on both volume (Million Tons) and revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the paper packaging material market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the paper packaging material market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the paper packaging material market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the paper packaging material market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments and application segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

This study includes a decisive view on the paper packaging material market by segmenting the market based on product and applications. All the product and applications segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 to 2021. Key product segmented under this study includes markets covered under this study includes liquid packaging cartons, corrugated cases, carton folding boxes and others. Key application markets covered under this study includes the use of this paper packaging material in beverages, fast foods, fresh foods, dairy bakery, frozen foods and other applications. North America, Europe and Asia are the main regions covered in this report with its further split into major countries such as U.S. Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India and Brazil including for paper packaging material market.

The report also provides the detailed profiles of key manufacturers in the market. Company overview, new project, investment feasibility analysis, and financial overview, recent developments are the parameters included in the profile. DS Smith PLC, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Holmen AB, Hood Packaging Corporation, International Paper Company, MeadWestvaco Corporation, OJI Holding Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Stora Enso Oyj and The Mayr-Melnhof Group are some of the key manufacturers of paper packaging material.

The report segments the global paper packaging material market into:

Global Paper Packaging Material Market: Product Segment Analysis

Liquid packaging cartons

Corrugated cases

Carton folding boxes

Others (Sacks, bags, etc.)

Global Paper Packaging Material Market: Application Segment Analysis

Beverages

Fast food

Fresh food

Dairy bakery

Frozen foods

Others (Pet food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, etc.)

Global Paper Packaging Material Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa