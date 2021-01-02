Off Road Tires Know Factors Driving the Market to Record Growth

Off Road Tires Know Factors Driving the Market to Record Growth2 min read
Latest research document on ‘Off Road Tires’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Bridgestone Corporation (Japan) ,Continental AG (Germany),Pirelli & C. S.p.A (Italy),Michelin (France),The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (United States),Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (Japan),Madras Rubber Factory Limited (India),The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. (Japan) ,JK Tire & Industries Ltd. (India),CEAT Ltd. (India),Sumitomo Rubber Industries (Japan),Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd. (China),Nokian Tyres (Finland)
What isOff Road Tires Market?
Off-road tires refer to vehicle tires with a deep tread to deliver more traction on unpaved surfaces such as sand, mud, and loose dirt. Manufacturers are focusing on the new product launch in the off-road tire market. For instance, JK Tyre launches a new variant for off-the-road tire, my Champion for the Wheel loaders and tipper trucks used in mining applications. Moreover, rising demand from the end-use industries including construction, mining, agricultural, and others further propelling the market demand.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Radial, Bias), Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket), End-Use Industry (Construction and Mining (Excavator, Loader, Dozer, Articulated Dump Truck, Rigid Dump Truck, Motor Scrapper, Motor Grader), Agricultural (Tractors, Agricultural Equipment), Industrial (Electric Rider Trucks, Electric Warehouse Trucks, IC Trucks)), Rim Size (<25â€™â€™, 29â€™â€™-49â€™â€™, 51â€™â€™-63â€™â€™)
Market Influencing Trends:
Rise in Adoption of Radial Tires
Emphasizing On the Development of Manufacturing Process of Tyres
Growth Drivers
Increasing Demand for Electric Warehouse Truck
Growing Demand for Agricultural Tractors and Equipment
Restraints that are major highlights:
Fluctuating Raw Material Prizes
Opportunities
Increasing Demand from Mining and Construction Industries
Rising Demand from the Developing Economies
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
