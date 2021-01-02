Plastic Cards Market: Know Technology Exploding in Popularity

Latest research document on ‘Plastic Cards’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Gemalto (Netherlands),Giesecke & Devrient (Germany),CPI Card Group (United States),American Banknote Corporation (United States),Inteligensa Group (United States),Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation (United States),Goldpac Group (Hong Kong),Marketing Card Technology (United States),TAG Systems SA (Andorra),QARTIS (Poland),Tactilis (Singapore)

What isPlastic Cards Market?

Plastic cards, one of the important modes for electric money management, are the part of payment system. These cards are issued by financial institutions which enable cardholders to access the funds in designated bank account. Various names of plastic cards are ATM cards, Credit cards and Others. In the current scenario, favorable government initiatives in emerging countries such as Digital India push by GOI (Government of India) and Increasing adoption of e-Commerce services and cashless payments provides lucrative opportunity in the growth of the very market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Payment Cards, Government/Health, SIM Cards, Transportation Cards, Gift Cards, Access Cards, Others), Technology Type (Chip Enabled Cards, Smart Cards, Regular Cards)

Market Influencing Trends:

Contactless Interfaces to Boost Adoption of Smart Cards

Growing Demand for Identification Cards to Avail Government Facilities

Growth Drivers

Surging Technological Advancement in Plastic cards in Developing and developed Countries

The increasing usage of financial cards

Soaring Growth in the Debit Card Sector

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Costs Involved in Deploying Epos Terminals

Increasing Adoption of Mobile Wallets Reducing the Demand for Plastic Cards

Opportunities

Increasing Technological Developments in Developing and Developed Countries

Blockchain Technology Enhancing Security Features

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

